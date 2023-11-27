Military Truck Market Analysis 2023-2027: Projected Market Size, Major Driver, And Lucrative Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Military Truck Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company releases its comprehensive report, "Military Truck Global Market Report 2023," offering insights into the projected growth and dynamics of the global military truck market. The market is expected to witness substantial expansion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%, moving from $23.18 billion in 2022 to $24.18 billion in 2023. Despite challenges arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on global economic recovery, the military truck market is poised to reach $28.1 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



Driving Forces: Growing Military Spending

The growth of the military truck market is propelled by the increasing trend in military spending. As countries allocate more resources to build and sustain their armed forces, there is a corresponding rise in demand for military equipment, including military trucks. In 2021, global military expenditure surpassed the two trillion US dollar threshold, reaching $2113 billion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The United States led with the highest military expenditure at $801 billion in 2021, indicating the substantial growth potential in the military truck market.

Key Players Shaping the Industry

Major players in the military truck market, including Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ford Motor Company, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, play a pivotal role in driving innovation and shaping the industry's trajectory. Their contributions to technological advancements and strategic initiatives contribute significantly to the market's vitality.

Trend Watch: Product Innovations in Military Trucks

A noteworthy trend in the military truck market is the focus on product innovations. Companies such as General Dynamics European Land Systems are adopting new technologies to enhance their market position. The launch of DURO-e, the first all-electric all-terrain 4x4 military vehicle, demonstrates the industry's commitment to versatility, efficiency, and sustainability. Such innovations position military trucks for various purposes, including transportation, logistics, and support operations.

Strategic Acquisitions Bolster Industry Capabilities

Strategic acquisitions underscore the industry's commitment to growth and enhancement of capabilities. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.'s acquisition of FPH Group Inc., a UK-based company specializing in military vehicle design, aligns with Allied's strategic goals, providing access to defense applications and appropriate manufacturing certifications and licenses.

Market Segmentation: Insights for Stakeholders

The global military truck market is segmented based on truck type, propulsion, transmission type, and application. The segmentation includes categories such as Light, Medium, Heavy trucks, and covers diverse applications like Cargo Logistics, Troops Transport, and Others. This detailed segmentation offers valuable insights for stakeholders seeking to understand market dynamics and tailor strategies accordingly.

In conclusion, The Business Research Company's Military Truck Global Market Report 2023 serves as an essential resource for stakeholders seeking to navigate the evolving landscape. Despite global economic challenges, the military truck market presents significant growth opportunities. Stakeholders, including government agencies, defense contractors, and industry players, can leverage this comprehensive report to make informed decisions, identify emerging trends, and strategically position themselves in the dynamic global military truck market.

Military Truck Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the military truck market size, military truck market segments, military truck market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

