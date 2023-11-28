[Latest] Global Pest Control Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 33.55 Billion By 2032, At 6.5% CAGR
According to the study, The Global Pest Control Market was estimated at USD 22.50 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 33.55 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Pest Control Market: Overview
Pest control is widely adopted in the agriculture sector to safeguard crop yield and improve crop quality through the use of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and other methods. Technological advancements have significantly boosted agricultural productivity worldwide over the last four decades.
However, the presence of toxic chemicals in pest control products necessitates careful registration of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and similar substances. This process involves obtaining authorization from regulatory authorities to ensure the safe and controlled use of these chemicals, while also meeting customer demands and ensuring environmental protection. The market for pest control faces potential challenges due to the enforcement of stringent regulatory acts.
However, the industry is experiencing growth driven by factors such as increasing economic activities, population growth, and the adverse impact of insects, leading to a growing intolerance for pests. Furthermore, climate change has emerged as a significant catalyst, driving the global demand for pest control services. The changing climate has created more favorable conditions for pests, necessitating heightened pest management efforts.
Global Pest Control Market: Growth Drivers
Pest Control Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Growing Awareness and Concerns: Increasing awareness about the health risks and economic impact posed by pests is driving the demand for pest control services. Businesses and individuals are becoming more proactive in managing pest infestations to protect human health, food safety, and property.
Urbanization and Population Growth: Rapid urbanization and population growth create favorable conditions for pests to thrive in densely populated areas. As cities expand, the need for pest control services in residential and commercial spaces increases.
Changing Pest Behavior: Climate change and other environmental factors influence pest behavior and distribution patterns. Pests adapt to new conditions, leading to emerging pest challenges that require innovative pest management approaches.
Stringent Regulations and Compliance: Governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stringent regulations to ensure the safe and responsible use of pest control products. Compliance with these regulations is crucial for pest control companies to operate legally and maintain a positive reputation.
Technological Advancements: Advancements in pest control technologies, such as smart traps, remote monitoring, and data analytics, are reshaping the industry. These innovations enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of pest control practices.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Pest Control Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Pest Control Market size was valued at around USD 22.50 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 33.55 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Rollins Inc. Acquisitions: Rollins Inc., a prominent pest control company, has been actively acquiring various pest control businesses globally. They have made several strategic acquisitions, expanding their footprint in different regions and strengthening their service portfolio.
D) ServiceMaster’s Acquisition of Assured Environments: In 2019, ServiceMaster, the parent company of Terminix, acquired Assured Environments, a New York-based pest control company. This acquisition helped ServiceMaster expand its commercial pest control services in the highly competitive New York City market.
E) Essential Service: During the pandemic, pest control services were considered essential to ensure public health and safety. Pest control companies continued to operate to prevent pest infestations in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces, supporting the fight against COVID-19.
F) Increased Demand: With the rise in remote work and home-based activities, residential pest control services experienced increased demand. People spending more time at home led to a greater awareness of pest issues, prompting homeowners to seek professional pest management solutions.
Regional Landscape
North America:
North America: North America held a significant share of the global pest control market, with the United States being a major contributor. The region’s high adoption of pest control services is driven by factors such as stringent regulations, urbanization, and increased awareness about the importance of pest management in various industries.
Europe: Europe also represented a notable portion of the global pest control market. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France had substantial demand for pest control services in both residential and commercial sectors. The European market’s growth was influenced by strict food safety regulations and increasing concerns about public health.
Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region was witnessing robust growth in the pest control market. Rapid urbanization, population growth, expanding agricultural activities, and increasing awareness of pest-related issues contributed to the region’s growing demand for pest control services. Countries like China, India, and Australia were prominent players in the market.
Latin America: Latin America showed significant potential for growth in the pest control market. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina were among the key countries contributing to the market’s expansion. Factors such as increasing urbanization, economic development, and the need for pest management in agriculture and food processing drove the market in the region.
Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa regions had a growing demand for pest control services, driven by factors such as urbanization, increasing commercial activities, and the presence of pests in agricultural regions. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and South Africa were among the key markets in the region.
Key Players
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Rentokil Initial Plc.
Ecolab, Rollins Inc.
Anticimex
FMC Corporation
The ServiceMaster Company LLC
Syngenta
Dodson Pest Control Inc.
Lindsey Pest Services
Others
The Global Pest Control Market is segmented as follows:
By Pest Type
Chemical
Mechanical
Biological
Others
By Application
Commercial
Residential
Agriculture
Industrial
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
