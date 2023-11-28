[Latest] Global Pest Control Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 33.55 Billion By 2032, At 6.5% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Pest Control Market was estimated at USD 22.50 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 33.55 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights