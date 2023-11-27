Avaap Named to Best Places to Work in IT list by Computerworld Ten Years in a Row

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a successful Workday Services partner and advisory organization, today announced its recognition on the Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT list for the tenth year in a row. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staff, while providing great benefits and compensation.



“A decade of recognition as a best place to work is a testament to the focus on innovation and strong culture we have built as a team,” said Steve Csuka, Avaap CEO. “We listen and respond to employee feedback and continually review and enhance our benefits offerings and the overall work experience for individuals who build their career at Avaap. Our main goal is to stay true to our shared core values for passion, transparency, collaboration, innovation, and genuineness, while giving consultants a place to grow and hone their skills. Awards such as being named on the Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT give new hires confidence in their decision to join Avaap and recognition for current employees for their impact on the culture that allows us to attract the best talent in the industry.”

Since 2006, Avaap has maintained employee-centric policies that attract and retain top talent, provide growth opportunities, and position employees for career advancement in a manner that aligns with the market need for Workday, change management, and data and analytic skills. Avaap’s Workday practice helps customers implement Workday products and solutions and provides continuous change management and ongoing Workday support. Avaap’s advisory practice brings experienced strategists and impartial expertise to enterprise solution selection, business transformation, organizational change management, and data and analytics. Avaap has a track record of success in higher education, nonprofit, healthcare, government, and commercial organizations and helping customers adopt modern best practices in core operations such as HR, finance, and student management.

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year’s winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams.” Said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an experienced Workday partner known for helping its customers maximize the value provided by Workday HCM, Workday Finance, and Workday Student, as well as post-production support services and effective change management. Our platform-agnostic business transformation services offer full life cycle expertise from system selection through ongoing support, including data and analytics and a dedicated team with the skills and experience in planning and delivering successful change management programs. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, including health systems, higher education institutions, and government agencies have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Follow Computerworld on X: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT

Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

Melissa Prusher info@avaap.com