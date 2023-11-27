Brussels: Indian diaspora gather outside EU institutions on 15th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks
The Indian diaspora held demonstrations in front of the European Commission, the European External Action Service and the European Parliament in Brussels.
The members of UNSC condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Mumbai that started on 26th November, which included the taking of hostages and caused numerous deaths and injuries.
— President of the United Nations Security Council Jorge Urbina
The speakers emphasised during their address that India, which has so often been a victim of such atrocities, condemns terrorism absolutely.
Speakers at the peaceful manifestations underlined that all the perpetrators of terrorist acts and violence must be punished according to the provisions of the law.
Some of the speakers stated that they oppose terrorism absolutely in any manifestation or in any form.
They also emphasised that the Mumbai attack was an International crisis in which around 166 persons were killed and 293 persons were injured.
Following the terrorist atrocity, on 28th November 2008, President of the United Nations Security Council Jorge Urbina stated:
“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Mumbai that started on 26th November, which included the taking of hostages and caused numerous deaths and injuries.
“The members of the Security Council expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of India.
“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Indian authorities in this regard,” – .
Those who lost their lives includes 6 U.S. citizens, 4 Israelis, 3 Germans, 2 Australians, 2 Canadians, 2 Frenchs, 1 Italian, 1 British, 1 Netherlander, 1 Japanese, 1 Jordanian, 1 Malaysian, 1 Mauritian, 1 Mexican, 1 Singaporean and 1 Thailand national.
The Brussels protesters appealed to the European Union institutions to take notice of the fact that perpetrators of terrorist activity can includes state as well as non-state actors, and called on the institutions to act against them and bring them to justice.
They also chanted slogans against terrorism and appealed to the international communities to remain united against all terrorists.
