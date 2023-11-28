East Tennessee Military Association Federal Credit Union Renews Partnership with CU*SOUTH
The Tennessee-based institution’s mission is to make financial endeavors easy for its military family members.
CU*SOUTH has been a supportive partner in service and helping us fulfill our mission to make financial endeavors easy for our military family members.”FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU*SOUTH, a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, is delighted to announce the renewal of its partnership with East Tennessee Military Association Federal Credit Union (ETMA FCU). The credit union, with assets surpassing $26 million, has committed to an additional five years of collaboration, continuing to leverage the CU*BASE core processing system.
— Beth Kamer, CEO of ETMA FCU
Since its establishment in 1956, ETMA FCU has been a cornerstone in Knox and Blount Counties in Tennessee, serving federal employees and military personnel, both retired and active, the Tennessee Air National Guard, members of the Local VFW and American Legion, and their families.
A standout feature of ETMA FCU is the Lil Spirit Youth Club, reinforcing the belief that it's never too early to learn financial responsibility. Young members receive their own membership card and passport booklet to monitor their deposits, interest, and savings. Additionally, Lil Spirit members receive $5 in their account each year on their birthday.
ETMA FCU’s commitment to service extends to the community. The institution actively supports a variety of organizations, including the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Habitat for Humanity, Veterans Food Drive, and many more.
Beth Kamer, CEO of ETMA FCU, expressed her satisfaction with the partnership.
“Since acquiring CU*BASE, we have found operating efficiencies we didn’t know existed. We can do much more with the affordable technology with less overhead,” said Kamer. “CU*SOUTH has been a supportive partner in service and helping us fulfill our mission to make financial endeavors easy for our military family members."
Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH, commended ETMA FCU for its commitment to supporting the military community.
"ETMA FCU exemplifies the essence of service and dedication to the military members who do so much for us,” said West. “CU*SOUTH is proud to stand beside ETMA FCU, providing the best possible service and technology to its special members. This renewal marks a continued journey of collaboration, innovation, and unwavering support."
About CU*SOUTH
CU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com.
