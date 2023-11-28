Bitrise Integrates with AWS to Provide Enterprises With Previously Inaccessible Mobile App Development Capabilities

Companies With Strict Security and Compliance Regulations Can Now Leverage Bitrise to Accelerate Mobile App Development Within Existing Cloud Infrastructures

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitrise, the Mobile DevOps company whose platform maximizes the overall business impact of apps for the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations, today announced that it is integrating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide compliance-conscious companies with greater access to CI/CD capabilities for mobile app development. Now, the 1+ billion businesses that leverage AWS for its secure, cloud-based architecture can leverage Bitrise’s Mobile DevOps expertise to automate their build pipelines and accelerate the speed of app delivery without leaving their internal infrastructures. With the new solution, Bitrise on AWS, Bitrise is the first and only Amazon Marketplace partner to deliver a mobile-first DevOps platform.

Especially in heavily-regulated industries including finance, healthcare and ecommerce, enterprises are increasingly focused on making their operations more secure and efficient by consolidating various aspects of their business into single, interconnected infrastructures. To do so, billions of companies have turned to AWS’s leading cloud computing environment to host their internal operations. While consolidation in AWS covers these companies’ concerns related to data sovereignty and compliance, however, the policies that accompany it limit access to the external software necessary for competing in the mobile space.

To solve this problem for enterprise development teams, Bitrise has released an AWS-specific integration that allows developers to seamlessly combine Bitrise's mobile-first DevOps and CI/CD capabilities with their pre-existing AWS build environments. Through the integration, developers can now easily access automated building, testing, and release management, all within their established infrastructure. This, combined with Bitrise’s real-time visibility into performance and workflow efficiency, ensures that companies can release mobile apps to users quickly, frequently and securely—while continuing to stay aligned with both external regulations and internal policies.

“When companies make the decision to transition to cloud environments, they immediately open themselves up to business efficiencies and innovation that they wouldn’t have access to otherwise. As mobile continues becoming a critical business priority for these organizations, it’s important that mobile-specific app development tools are part of those environments,” said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. “By integrating with AWS, we’re giving companies the ability to automate and significantly scale their Mobile DevOps operations so that they can compete in the mobile market without ever leaving the cloud.”

With the Bitrise on AWS integration, developers can optimize performance by selecting the preferred machine type and region they would like to run Bitrise workflows on, based on specific project needs. In addition to ensuring data protection and the secure handling of codebases during the build process, Bitrise’s integration also simplifies billing through AWS and reduces overhead costs that stem from the day-to-day tasks associated with managing build infrastructures.

###

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company whose platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. Working with Bitrise, the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations, such as Reddit, WISE, Equinox and Philips Hue, get their apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables companies to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code affect live apps.

Bitrise has been recognized by Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms, and by Forbes as the company powering app creation for 50% of the world’s mobile unicorns.

