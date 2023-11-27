Global Hydrosol Market: Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products to Boost Market Growth; states TNR
Global Hydrosol Market to Witness CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 1,072.0 Million by End of the Forecast Period

Global Hydrosol Market Synopsis
Hydrosol, also called floral water, is a product of plant steam distillation used to extract essential oils. It's the condensed water carrying trace amounts of aromatic compounds and plant components. With a milder scent than essential oils, hydrosols retain therapeutic properties, finding use in skincare, aromatherapy, and cooking. They're water-based and can be directly applied on skin, incorporated into baths, or used as fragrances. Offering a gentler option, hydrosols have become popular for their diverse applications and versatility.
The hydrosol market underwent transformative phase pre and post COVID-19. Before the pandemic, steady growth was driven by increasing consumer inclination towards natural and organic products, particularly in skincare and aromatherapy. However, the pandemic brought forth notable shifts. The heightened focus on health and well-being amplified the demand for natural alternatives, including hydrosols. Consumers, seeking comfort and holistic wellness, gravitated towards hydrosols known for potential therapeutic benefits. This shift broadened the application of hydrosols beyond cosmetics, expanding their presence in various industries. With wellness and nature-consciousness driving consumer choices, the hydrosol market adapts to a new era of demand.
Global Hydrosol Market: Driving Factors
• Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products: A prominent driver of the hydrosol market is the escalating demand for natural and organic products. Surveys conducted by health and wellness organizations indicate that consumers increasingly seek products free from synthetic additives. The Organic Trade Association reports consistent growth in organic product sales, highlighting this trend. Hydrosols, being botanical byproducts, align with this preference. Aromatherapy databases and skincare publications emphasize the calming and therapeutic properties of hydrosols. Their integration into skincare, cosmetics, and aromatherapy products is endorsed by consumer awareness of the potential benefits of plant-derived ingredients, driving manufacturers to cater to the surge in demand for nature-inspired solutions.
• Rising Awareness of Wellness Benefits: Another key driver is the heightened awareness of wellness benefits associated with hydrosols. Wellness surveys reveal an increasing consumer interest in holistic health approaches. Industry databases focused on natural remedies underscore the role of hydrosols in promoting well-being. The Global Wellness Institute's data demonstrates the rapid growth of the wellness industry, indicating the trend's prevalence. The perceived therapeutic attributes of hydrosols, such as stress relief and skin rejuvenation, align with the wellness-conscious consumer's preferences. As consumers prioritize holistic health, hydrosols emerge as a preferred choice, fueling the hydrosol market's expansion.
• Expanding Use in Cosmetics and Personal Care: The growing integration of hydrosols into cosmetics and personal care products acts as a significant driver. Data from cosmetic industry databases illustrates the industry's shift towards natural and botanical ingredients. Consumer surveys indicate that individuals are increasingly drawn to skincare and personal care products containing hydrosols due to their mildness and potential benefits. Regulatory organizations like the Cosmetic Ingredient Review highlight the safe use of hydrosols in cosmetics. This aligns with consumers' inclination toward gentle and plant-based formulations, propelling manufacturers to incorporate hydrosols, thus driving the hydrosol market's growth.
• The hydrosol market is constantly evolving with the introduction of new products and applications. Some of the recent developments in the market include the increasing demand for organic hydrosols, the growing popularity of hydrosols in the cosmetics and personal care industry, and the development of new hydrosol-based products.
• Asia Pacific demonstrates accelerated growth within the hydrosol market, fueled by the region's inclination towards holistic wellness. A survey conducted by the Asia-Pacific Traditional Medicine Association highlights that nearly 70% of consumers in the region actively seek natural and herbal remedies. The World Health Organization (WHO) underscores the significance of traditional medicine in Asia Pacific, particularly in countries like China and India. This is substantiated by WHO estimate that around 80% of the population in some Asian countries uses traditional medicine for primary healthcare.
Global Hydrosol Market: Competitive Landscape and Significant Developments
o Aromatics International
o Avi Naturals
o Eden Botanicals
o Florihana Distillerie
o Green Valley Aromatherapy
o Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG
o Moksha Lifestyle
o Mountain Rose Herbs
o Plant Therapy
o Sydney Essential Oil Company
o Other Industry Participants
In June 2023, Hydrosol and Planteneers announced their ongoing success. The companies highlighted that their achievements are attributed to rigorous research, the creation of inventive technologies, anticipation of emerging trends, and strong connections with customers and markets.
In March 2022, Mountain Rose Herbs revealed the launch of two fresh Mountain Rose Aroma Bars, meticulously crafted to immerse the senses in a realm of excellence with responsibly obtained essential oils and personalized aromatherapy offerings. The all-new Mountain Rose Aroma Bars are available for visitors at the recently introduced Market Alley extension within Eugene's renowned 5th St. Public Market, as well as at the Bridgeport Village in Tigard.
Global Hydrosol Market:
By Product
o Organic
o Conventional
By Source
o Rose Germanium
o Lavender
o Neroli
o Rose
o Peppermint
o Others
By End-Use
o Food & Beverage
o Cosmetics & Personal Care
o Aromatherapy
o Pharmaceuticals
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
