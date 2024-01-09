PreemploymentDirectory.com Launches Continuous Monitoring & Screening Website to Help Manage Risks in Hiring Process

The website serves as a roadmap for learning about Continuous Monitoring & Screening and identifies resources that the hiring community will find valuable.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreemploymentDirectory.com Launches Continuous Monitoring & Screening Website to Educate and Help HR and Hiring Managers.The website will help HR and Hiring Managers to learn about Continuous Monitoring and to use this important risk mitigation tool to address inherent risk in the hiring process.The website serves as a roadmap for learning about Continuous Monitoring & Screening and identifies resources that the hiring community will find valuable.The driving force behind developing this website is to help people involved in the hiring process to better understand continuous monitoring & screening and how to use it as an effective risk mitigation tool to address risk in the hiring process. As issues such as identity theft, fraud, employee theft, privacy breaches, employee violence and industrial espionage continue to grow along with other insider threats continuous employee monitoring has emerged as a major component to help address these employee risks.According to the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) more than 94% of organizations already conduct some form of pre-employment background checks on applicants for positions and continuous monitoring takes the next step by screening current employees. Examples of why employee monitoring is important include:• Notifying employers of arrests and convictions,• Notifying employers of the expiration of important certifications, licenses and credentials,• Identifying employees who are involved in weekend incarceration programs,• Notifying employers of motor vehicle infractions and loss of operating license.Armed with this type of information employers are positioned to be able to make informed decisions that can help mitigate risk to their organization.The website is a first-of-a-kind source that is non-proprietary and presents objective expert insights on the continuous monitoring process.You will be hard-pressed to find another source that is as comprehensive as this one and that is based on significant research and experience of W. Barry Nixon, one off the leading experts on Continuous monitoring in the background screening industry.W. Barry Nixon, Founder and COO, of PreemploymentDirectory.com, is a widely recognized expert on background screening is the co-author of the landmark book Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective and a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security’ award by Security Magazine. He is the creator of the term ‘Infinity Screening’ which has now morphed into continuous monitoring and screening.Mr. Nixon said, “Employers today are faced with a complex array of employee risks and this continuous monitoring and screening website provides a much-needed resource that offers real-time insights and information to help address these emerging risk issues.”Nixon, added, "There are a lot of vendors providing technology platforms for conducting continuous monitoring and screening, but a scant few that offer education on how to address the myriad of issues that arise when implementing this type of program. This website stands alone as a beacon of education, valuable information and resources.”Included in the website is access to the renowned ‘ Guide for Employers to Implement a Continuous Screening Program : A Guide for Human Resources and Hiring Managers’ which is widely recognized as one the most comprehensive works on the subject. This Guide includes:1. How to use continuous screening for risk mitigation2. Key legal and compliance issues3. How to effectively address employee rights and privacy issues4. Important implementation considerations organizations must consider5. Key background screening policy issues6. What to do when derogatory information is discovered.You are invited to visit the website, ContinuousScreeningServices.com, which includes educational information and resources to help you begin your continuous screening journey.Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/

