Autonomous high-frequency time-series observations of total alkalinity in dynamic estuarine waters

Published 27 November 2023
Tags: Baltic, chemistry, field

Total alkalinity (TA) is a variable that reflects the acid buffering capacity of seawater, and is key to studies of the global carbon cycle. Daily and seasonal TA variations are poorly constrained due to limitations in observational techniques, and this hampers our understanding of the carbonate system. High quality and high temporal resolution TA observations are required to constrain the controlling factors on TA. Estuarine and coastal waters usually have low TA values and may experience enhanced remineralization of organic matter in response to processes such as eutrophication and terrestrial organic matter input. Therefore, these waters are considered vulnerable to acidification as a consequence of ongoing atmospheric anthropogenic carbon dioxide uptake. An In Situ Analyzer for seawater Total Alkalinity (ISA-TA) was deployed for the first time in low salinitydynamic estuarine waters (Kiel Fjord, southwestern Baltic Sea). The ISA-TA and a range of additional sensors (for pH, pCO2, nitrate and temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen) used to obtain ancillary data to interpret the TA variability, were deployed on a pontoon in the inner Kiel Fjord for approximately four months. Discrete samples (for TA, nutrients including NO3, soluble reactive phosphorus (SRP) and H4SiO4, chlorophyll a) were collected regularly to validate the ISA-TA and to interpret the TA data. The effects on TA in the study area of nitrate uptake and of other processes such as precipitation, run-off and mixing of different waters were observed. The difference between the TA values measured with the ISA-TA and TA of discretely collected samples measured with the Gran titration method was −2.6 ± 0.9 μmol kg−1 (n = 106), demonstrating that the ISA-TA provides stable and accurate TA measurements in dynamic, low salinity (13.2–20.8), estuarine waters. The TA and ancillary data recorded by the sensor suite revealed that physical mixing was the main factor determining the variability in TA in Kiel Fjord during the study period.

Qiu L., Esposito M., Martínez-Cabanas M., Achterberg E. P. & Li Q., 2023. Autonomous high-frequency time-series observations of total alkalinity in dynamic estuarine waters. Marine Chemistry 257: 104332. doi: 10.1016/j.marchem.2023.104332. Article (subscription required).

