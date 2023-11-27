Byline Bank Donates $30,000 to Its Local Communities on Giving Tuesday

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, and as part of its ongoing commitment to helping communities grow and thrive, Byline Bank announced it will be distributing $30,000 to fund philanthropic initiatives in its neighborhoods, including a $5,000 donation to three local charities.



“We believe that supporting our communities is about fostering an ecosystem where both small businesses and local charities can thrive, creating a ripple effect of hope, goodwill and economic opportunity,” said Megan Biggam, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking at Byline Bank. “Every dollar we contribute is a seed for community growth; our Giving Tuesday contribution represents our dedication to our vibrant communities in Illinois and the small businesses that help them grow.”

The following organizations will each receive a $5,000 donation from Byline this Giving Tuesday:

The Cook County Health Foundation in Evanston helps expand and improve health care for the most vulnerable in the Cook County public health system through education, fundraising and advocacy.

The Kendall County Community Food Pantry in Oswego-Yorkville provides food, household goods, personal care items and other necessities to neighbors in need in Kendall County.

The Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation promotes racial justice, equity and inclusion efforts within Oak Park, River Forest and surrounding communities.



An additional $15,000 will be distributed by Byline Bank branches directly to community nonprofits or in support of charitable activities such as coordinating meals and buying winter coats for those in need.

“The need for quality healthcare among our most vulnerable populations is more than most realize; every day nearly 2,000 people arrive at Cook County Health in need of care, and over 80% are from communities of color,” said Joseph P. Flanagan, board chairman for the Cook County Health Foundation. “With only 3% of the health system’s budget supported through county tax dollars, the need for private support to help sustain and expand high-quality, accessible care is great. We appreciate Byline's support to amplify our mission of making quality and responsive healthcare available for all.”

These donations are part of Byline Bank’s overarching commitment to community enrichment, which as of December 2022 includes more than $680,000 in community grants, donations and sponsorships toward financing for affordable housing initiatives, education and financial literacy, health and welfare, and small business and workforce development. Byline has also prioritized more than $60 million in community development investments and $70 million in community development loans.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $8.9 billion in assets and operates 48 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.bylinebank.com. ©2023 Byline Bank. All rights reserved.

