Altai Announces Election of the Board of Directors and Stock Option Grants

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on November 24, 2023 in Toronto (the “Meeting”), Dr. Niyazi Kacira, Jeffrey S. Ackert, Maria Au and Harold Tan were elected as Directors of the Company.

In the Meeting, MS Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as Auditors of the Company.

On November 24, 2023, the Company granted stock options to four directors and an officer for a total of 1,000,000 shares to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and expiring November 23, 2028. The grants are to replace options that expired on August 29, 2023 without being exercised and for an option of 200,000 shares to a new director.

ABOUT ALTAI

Altai Resources Inc. is a resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta and an exploration gold property in Quebec.

For further information, please contact

Maria Au, Secretary-Treasurer

Tel: (416) 383-1328 Fax: (416) 383-1686

Email: info@altairesources.com Internet: http://www.altairesources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.