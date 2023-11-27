Giving Tuesday: DATCP and DFI Promote Charity Fraud Awareness

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 27, 2023

​MADISON, Wis. – Many Wisconsinites will donate to charities, nonprofits, and other organizations this holiday season. During Charity Fraud Awareness Week, November 27 through December 1, and in celebration of Giving Tuesday on November 28, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) is joining the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) in an effort to ensure donors' money reaches real charitable organizations, not scammers taking advantage of their generosity.

“Consumers often make thoughtful contributions to charities and nonprofits, but are especially generous on Giving Tuesday and in the following weeks," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Unfortunately, scammers know this too. Knowing how to identify and avoid a charity scam is important to both donors and the causes they support."

“It's important to thoroughly research a charitable organization before making a contribution," said DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins. “There are thousands of scams and scammers seeking to trick donors out of their charitable gift and personal information. Be cautious – don't feel pressured by emotional appeals or urgent requests for donations. With a little research and a few precautions, donors can help ensure their donations go to organizations that are genuinely serving others."

DATCP and DFI encourage donors to remember these tips for charitable giving: