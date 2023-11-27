Paladin Cloud launches new Prioritization Engine for Cloud Security to help Enterprises reduce alert fatigue by identifying, prioritizing and remediating the most important risks

Platform uses plugins to connect to existing security tools and cloud environments to unify findings and correlate data to remediate high priority vulnerabilities and threats.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Cloud , a leading open source, cloud security company, today unveiled its new Prioritization Engine for Cloud Security to help security and developer teams reduce the noise by correlating and contextualizing findings across the security ecosystem to enhance the prioritization of vulnerabilities. Early customer adoption across financial services, technology and health care validates the company’s modern approach to managing risk and reducing exposure.



Enterprises have cited alert fatigue as a top challenge in managing application and cloud security risks given the high volume of daily alerts generated from a variety of individual security tools. Security practitioners spend a significant amount of time trying to prioritize alerts and have become overwhelmed and desensitized in identifying and remediating top security risks. Paladin Cloud addresses this challenge by connecting to an enterprise’s existing security tools and clouds to ingest, risk score and correlate findings to provide context and prioritization of the most important risks. The company’s agentless monitoring and alerting capabilities help drive workflow and remediation activities. The product also monitors the implementation of security controls over cloud assets to verify security tools are providing their intended protection.

“As alert fatigue reaches a boiling point with security and developer teams, enterprises will need to contextualize findings across the application and cloud security stacks to prioritize and remediate the most pressing risks,” said Daniel Deeney, Co-founder and CEO. “Organizations are looking to modernize their approach to security by unifying and enhancing vulnerability management in their multi cloud environments.”

Built on top of Paladin Cloud’s open source core, the company’s new SaaS platform serves as a prioritization engine for cloud security that connects to existing security tools and clouds to unify findings while providing context to prioritize and remediate the most important issues.

Paladin Cloud’s new SaaS platform allows organizations to:



Reduce alert fatigue up to 50% by unifying findings across security tools and clouds

About Paladin Cloud

Paladin Cloud is a rapidly growing, open source, cloud security company that helps enterprises identify, prioritize and remediate the most important security risks in their multi-cloud environments. The company’s prioritization engine for cloud security helps security and developer teams reduce alert fatigue by connecting to existing security tools and clouds to unify findings and correlate data to remediate high priority vulnerabilities and threats. Paladin Cloud is backed by Okapi Venture Capital, Bowery Capital, SaaS Ventures, Touchdown Ventures, Samsung Next, T-Mobile Ventures and UST. Visit www.paladincloud.io for more information or connect on LinkedIn , Twitter .

