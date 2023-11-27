Team Some Assembly Required Announces Strategic Expansion Ahead of Major Adaptive Sports Event

Team Some Assembly Required announces expansion, welcoming new board members to enhance support for adaptive athletes. Join us & make a difference!

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting new chapter for adaptive sports, Team Some Assembly Required, a renowned 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, is delighted to announce its strategic expansion. This expansion marks a new path forward in the organization's commitment to adaptive sports and athletics. Team Some Assembly Required, founded by veterans Dale King and Derick Carver, has been a pivotal force in promoting adaptive fitness, camaraderie, and competition among adaptive athletes.With this expansion, Team Some Assembly Required welcomes new board members Mark S. Harris, Josh Hicks, and Shannon Ogar. They join the existing team, which includes Dale King and Josh Cinnamo, bringing fresh perspectives and renewed energy to the organization's mission. This blend of continuity and innovation ensures that the core values of confidence, independence, and purpose continue to drive the organization's efforts.“Team Some Assembly Required is entering an exciting era of growth and opportunity,” says Mark S. Harris, a key supporter and newly appointed board member. “Our expansion is more than just a structural change; it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to the adaptive sports community. We’re stepping up to meet the growing needs of these remarkable athletes and to foster a more inclusive sporting world. The impact of what we do goes beyond the gym - it touches every aspect of daily life for these athletes. Our mission is to shine a light on this incredible sport and the profound, often unimaginable ways it transforms lives.”As part of its growth, Team Some Assembly Required is enhancing its collaboration with various entities in the adaptive sports community, including WheelWOD, to amplify its impact. This strategic alignment aims to further the reach and efficacy of programs supporting adaptive athletes.The timing of this announcement coincides with the 2023 WheelWOD Games and other upcoming major adaptive sports events, spotlighting the importance of such collaborations in fostering inclusive sporting environments.Your Opportunity to Make a DifferenceAs we embrace this exciting phase, Team Some Assembly Required invites you to be an active participant in expanding adaptive athletics across the US. Your support through donations and engagement is crucial to the continuation and growth of our initiatives. Be a part of something transformative –make this your end-of-year tax-deductible contribution and directly impact the lives of adaptive athletes.Make a Difference TodayTo contribute to this cause and join our journey, visit TeamSAR.org/donate . Every donation moves us closer to empowering more adaptive athletes and enriching their lives through sports. Make this your opportunity to make a significant impact–your end-of-year donation will change lives.For more information about Team Some Assembly Required and its initiatives, please visit TeamSAR.org