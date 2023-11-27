Blackford and Rhapsody Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Clinical Decision Making

EDINBURGH, Scotland and BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform and solutions provider, and Rhapsody, a global leader in digital health enablement, today announced a long-term partnership to help enhance Blackford’s medical AI solutions platform by providing deeper integrations with clinical workflow that will simplify complex interoperability challenges.



Blackford provides tailored AI solutions for healthcare providers, consulting with them to help navigate the complex AI market and to evaluate potential solutions to best fit their specific clinical challenges. Blackford’s platform provides the infrastructure and access to a rich ecosystem of over 100 AI applications covering a broad spectrum of radiology and operational scenarios.

“Blackford is committed to leveraging AI to improve the ability of healthcare providers and referring clinicians to positively impact clinical decision making and deliver tangible care benefits to their patients,” said Ben Panter, CEO of Blackford. “We are delighted to partner with Rhapsody to enhance Blackford’s data quality and integration capabilities and to increase the number of patients we can reach.”

Over 1700 health teams around the world rely on Rhapsody health solutions to power their digital health revolution. This new partnership will leverage Rhapsody technology to enhance Blackford’s AI platform offering and it will make Blackford’s tried-and-tested platform and portfolio of 100+ AI partner applications even more accessible for Rhapsody customers.

“We are pleased to partner with Blackford to advance our mission of enabling digital health teams by creating a strong technology foundation to enhance Blackford’s innovations. Connecting every piece of the healthcare ecosystem will lead to higher quality data and improved outcomes,” said Sagnik Bhattacharya, chief executive officer at Rhapsody. “Our forward-looking customers are adopting technologies like these, and we are delighted to help support their needs.”

About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford’s tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody partners with healthcare organizations around the globe to enable digital health. Rhapsody health solutions power the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping teams respond to and prepare for changes on the horizon. Whether you are building an application or using one, rely on Rhapsody as a foundation.

Visit https://rhapsody.health to connect.

