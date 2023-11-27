China’s Jiangxi Province cultivates new forms of business in digital economy
NANCHANG, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East China’s Jiangxi Province has cultivated new forms of business in digital economy. The province has optimized the industrial structure of the digital economy, with digital industrialization volume reached 130.82 billion yuan (about 18.2 billion US dollars), accounting for 12.6% of the overall of the digital economy, up 4.1 percentage points from that of 2020. The scale of industrial digitization reached 907 billion yuan (about 125 billion US dollars), accounting for 87.4% of the overall scale of the digital economy.
A Digital Economy and New Infrastructure Industry Development Conference will be held this month. The conference is co-organized by Nanchang Municipal People's Government, Jiangxi State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and Jiangxi Provincial Committee of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, with the theme of "Digital Intelligence Empowers Industrial Upgrading, Science and Technology Leads Innovative Development".
During the same period, China (Nanchang) Digital Economy and New Infrastructure Industry Expo 2023 will be held, focusing on the innovative achievements in the field of digital economy, digital government and government affairs, digital infrastructure and digital integration, digital finance, 5G technology and 5G base station construction, extra-high voltage, intercity high-speed railroads and urban rail transit, charging piles for new energy vehicles, big data centers, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet, central enterprises and state-owned enterprises, new infrastructure planning and construction and digital transformation achievements, as well as the new infrastructure construction and digital transformation achievements of central enterprises and state-owned enterprises.
The exhibition will be set up in 12 key areas, such as infrastructure planning and construction and digital transformation achievements, to comprehensively cover the entire industry chain in the field of digital economy and new infrastructure, build a platform for high-end dialogue and cooperation among government, business, industry, academia and research, promote industrial development, and provide a platform for all exhibitors and attendees to have business negotiations, project demonstrations, and information exchanges.
The exhibition will hold more than 10 opening ceremonies and conference forums, and 5 academicians of the two academies, more than 20 industry leaders, and more than 50 experts, scholars and business executives will be invited to deliver speeches and exchange dialogues.
