NXT Energy Solutions Announces Mobilization of Turkish SFD® Survey

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTCQB: NSFDF) today announced the mobilization of its aircraft and equipment to begin the contracted SFD® survey in Turkiye that was announced on September 5, 2023. The contract is an important milestone for NXT in a new SFD® survey area, in a region generating considerable international exploration attention, and with the potential for additional clients that will leverage the ability of NXT’s SFD® technology to rapidly and inexpensively identify potential oil and gas reservoirs. International exploration activity is on the increase in new potential areas, as world petroleum consumption continues to soar with population growth in developing economies despite international efforts at decarbonization. The SFD® technology represents an environmentally friendly approach to meeting the challenge.



NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

