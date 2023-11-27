ITFirms Revealed the List of Best Mobile App Development Companies in UK

Explore the UK's top mobile app development companies. Here are reasons why businesses wish to hire mobile app developers to leverage the thriving global market

UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of mobile phones for business cannot be denied. Besides being the most precious, and most used accessory for households, mobile phones are even more resourceful for business purposes. Right from making a plan, securing funding, networking with the right people, following legal procedures, establishing a location, developing a marketing plan, building a customer base, quoting price, negotiating price, buying and selling items, everything can be done by using mobile phones.

Mobile specific business applications help customers fetch answers to specific problems. Apps are faster and more secure than websites. These help customers in getting in touch with the latest offers as they are more likely to open the app instead of a website.

According to various research teams, the global mobile app development market size is being valued at 206.85 billion US dollars in 2022. It is expected to grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. According to IBISWorld, the app development market in the UK from 2023 till 2028 has declined at a CAGR of 16.8% over the past five years to reach an estimated 21.8 billion pounds in 2023.

Considering all these findings, the best mobile app development companies in UK are coming up with classy applications that are resourceful, are well designed, have fast loading time, feature strong data protection, excellent user support, have built-in integrations, and imbibe the best mobile app development trends; all these features bring out the simplicity for the end user, must be highly performant, secure; it must be able to operate offline, must get regular updates, personalization, and search. Additionally software delivery app configuration, software license management, inventory management and application lifecycle management.

ITFirms highlights several mobile app development companies in the UK, including:

1. Fueled

2. Konstant Infosolutions

3. Dotsquares

4. Eleks

5. Nomtek

6. CodersDev

7. Altar.io

8. Blueberry Consultants

9. Tapptitude

10. Intellectsoft

