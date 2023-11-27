Agricultural residue-based bioenergy: Regional potential and scale-up strategies

Biomass-derived energy is poised to play a pivotal role in the ongoing energy transition. According to IRENA’s 1.5°C Scenario, outlined in the World Energy Transitions Outlook, bioenergy is projected to constitute 22% of total primary energy supply by 2050. This ambitious goal will necessitate a substantial increase in primary biomass resources, requiring up to 135 exajoules (EJ) compared to 56 EJ in 2020. Agricultural residues will play a major role in achieving this target.

This report estimates the potential of agricultural residues in three focus regions: Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and South America, It identifies barriers to – and highlights best practices for – the effective mobilisation of these resources, and presents case studies on sub-regional clusters of countries, with specific strategies formulated to address the unique challenges identified within each cluster.