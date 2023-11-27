Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,261 in the last 365 days.

Agricultural residue-based bioenergy: Regional potential and scale-up strategies

Biomass-derived energy is poised to play a pivotal role in the ongoing energy transition. According to IRENA’s 1.5°C Scenario, outlined in the World Energy Transitions Outlook, bioenergy is projected to constitute 22% of total primary energy supply by 2050. This ambitious goal will necessitate a substantial increase in primary biomass resources, requiring up to 135 exajoules (EJ) compared to 56 EJ in 2020. Agricultural residues will play a major role in achieving this target.

This report estimates the potential of agricultural residues in three focus regions: Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and South America, It identifies barriers to – and highlights best practices for – the effective mobilisation of these resources, and presents case studies on sub-regional clusters of countries, with specific strategies formulated to address the unique challenges identified within each cluster.

You just read:

Agricultural residue-based bioenergy: Regional potential and scale-up strategies

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more