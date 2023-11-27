Dairy Ingredient Market at a CAGR of 7.2% is projected to reach $109.26 Billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Dairy Ingredient Market

Dairy-derived ingredients originate from real milk and have real value to consumers from a taste and nutrition perspective. Dairy ingredients derived from milk are available in various types, formats, sizes, and find wide application in food & beverage applications worldwide. Whey products are natural, functional, and high in nutrition, becoming the ingredient of choice for sports and performance product manufacturers. Citing the consumer inclination toward functional foods, whey ingredients are being incorporated in baked goods, confectionery items, beverages, dairy foods, meat products, and most importantly, nutraceuticals. Whey protein isolates and demineralized whey proteins are experiencing bolstering demand due to the high protein level and versatile functionality. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for dairy ingredients.

The global Dairy Ingredient market is expected to grow at more than 7.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 109.26 billion by 2029 from USD 59.33 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Arla Food amba, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Saputo, Inc., Groupe Sodiaal, Hoogewegt Group B.V., and Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Industry News:

May 2022: Arla officially inaugurated a new production plant at Pronsfeld Dairy in Germany. The expansion is Arla’s biggest dairy investment and a key driver in meeting the growing international demand for sustainable, affordable, and nutritious dairy products. To help bridge this cap, Arla has invested EUR 190 million in the expansion of its dairy in Pronsfeld, Germany, to increase the production of primarily milk powder.

May 2022: Fonterra launched a new online dairy platform that makes it easier for ingredients customers to buy anything, from milk powder to specialty dairy proteins. It's called myNZMP and was introduced after customers asked for more convenience, more flexibility, and more information when ordering ingredients,

Dairy Ingredient Market Segmentation:

Dairy Ingredient Market By Source, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Milk Based

Whey Based

Dairy Ingredient Market By Product, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Milk Powder

Casein & Caseinate

Whey Ingredients

Lactose

Proteins

Others (Yogurt And Cream)

Dairy Ingredient Market By End User, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Pediatrics

Sports Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Health Foods

Bakery

Dairy

Growing Milk Production Supporting the Demand for Dairy Ingredients

The demand for additional functional food and beverage products, driven by consumers' interest in health and wellness, has led to a growth in the use of milk protein in the market. According to Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical (FAOSTAT) Database, India is the world's largest milk producer, with an output of over 209.6 million tons of cow's milk in 2022. Other large milk manufacturers were the United States, with almost 102.62 million metric tons, and Pakistan, with around 60.8 million tons. The Asia-Pacific region's active milk production has supported the growth of its derivatives, such as milk protein concentrates, milk powder, and whey protein ingredients. Due to their digestibility properties, milk protein isolates are the most commonly used ingredient by infant food manufacturers for products such as baby cereals, bottled baby food, and others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the dairy ingredients market in 2022 and is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. The growth of this region is driven by the rising demand for plant-based diary alternatives. A rising number of consumers are adopting a plant-based or flexitarian diet for health, environmental, or ethical reasons. Plant-based dairy substitutes, such as almond milk, oat milk, and soy-based products, are gaining popularity and are being incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage products. For instance, companies like Oatly, a Swedish oat milk producer, have expanded their presence in the Asia Pacific region, capitalizing on the rising consumer interest in plant-based alternatives to conventional dairy. This shift reflects a broader movement toward sustainable and cruelty-free food choices.

