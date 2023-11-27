China Scar Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 5,317.7 Million by 2030 - Cynosure, Inc, Merz Pharma, Luca Pharmaceuticals
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, China scar treatment market is estimated to account for US$ 5,317.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2030.
Scar treatment products are used to reduce the appearance of discoloration, texture, and size of scars. These include creams, gels, silicone sheets, injections, and laser therapy.
Market Dynamics:
Rising cases of road accidents and burn injuries is one of the major factors driving growth of the China scar treatment market. According to the China National Health Commission, over 5 million road accidents are reported annually. Burns are also common and account for over 800,000 hospital admissions each year. Second, increasing dermatological procedures and cosmetic surgeries are also fueling demand for scar treatments. Many post-procedure scars require treatment to fade their appearance.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3154
Competitive Landscape
In the segment specifically devoted to leading companies in the China Scar Treatment Market of the market analysis document, our researchers provide a summary of the financial statements of all the major companies, covering their noteworthy developments, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. The corporate profile copy also includes financial information and a business summary. The businesses in this area can be customized to match the unique needs of the client.
Some of the Top Players in China Scar Treatment Market:
Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care, Ostar Beauty Sci-Tech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd., Merz Pharma, and Luca Pharmaceuticals.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type (Topical Scar Products(Cream, Oil, Gel, Gel Sheet, Elastic Wraps, Sprays), Aesthetic Lasers, Others)
By Treatment (Topical, Laser, Invasive Surgical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, OTC)
Market Driver:
The China scar treatment market is witnessing growth due to the increasing prevalence of various scar conditions among the Chinese population. As per statistics, over 70% of the Chinese population suffers from acne-related scarring. The lifestyle changes and pollution levels have led to a rise in the number of accidents and injuries which leave behind keloid and hypertrophic scars. Moreover, the demand for scar revision procedures after plastic surgeries is increasing rapidly in the country. Advancements in surgical technology such as laser resurfacing have also contributed to the number of scar revisions performed every year in China. The rising disposable incomes allow people to spend more on advanced scar treatments aiming for aesthetic improvements.
Market Restraint:
One of the major challenges hampering the growth of China's scar treatment market is the higher costs associated with latest treatment modalities compared to traditional scar therapies. For instance, a single laser resurfacing session can cost anywhere between 1500-3000 RMB, putting it out of reach for a large section of the Chinese population. Similarly, injectable treatment courses utilizing hyaluronic acid or corticosteroids have considerable price tags making repeated treatments difficult to afford. Topical gels containing potent scar-healing ingredients are also expensive for regular domestic use. Lower-tier cities have inadequate medical reimbursement policies for such aesthetic procedures. This restricts full utilization of advanced scar management procedures. The market may witness slower adoption rates until costs come down with time.
Market Opportunity:
The China scar treatment market can gain lucrative opportunities arising from the country's emerging platform as a major medical tourism destination. It is estimated that over 1 million foreigners visit China annually for medical purposes owing to availability of quality yet affordable healthcare and cosmetic services. Scar revision procedures incorporating latest laser and other technologies are attracting foreign clientele in large numbers. This is due to significantly lower costs of such treatments in China compared to developed nations. Leading private hospitals in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai are offering international patients a wide portfolio of scar management options. The medical tourist inflows open up new business prospects for key market players in China to expand their global footprint and revenues. Growth of medical value travel will present remunerative scope for scar treatment market expansion.
Market Trend:
A primary trend being witnessed in the China scar treatment market is the rising adoption of non-invasive procedures over surgical scar management options. This can be accredited to factors such as reduced treatment duration, minimal complications, and faster recovery associated with non-invasive therapies. Treatment modalities such as laser resurfacing, dermarolling, microneedling are finding augmented acceptance among Chinese patients for addressing acne scars and other scar types. Meanwhile, scar revision gels, creams and patches are emerging as popular at-home alternatives to complement ongoing clinical scar therapies. The trend reflects the growing health-consciousness and preference for minimally painful management plans. It is also driven by the Chinese consumer's increasing digital awakening regarding non-invasive products through e-commerce sites and social media reviews. This trend will continue directing the future growth trajectory of China's scar treatment industry.
Get a Discount on the purchase of this report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3154
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
✔ Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.
✔ Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the China Scar Treatment industry around the world.
✔ The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.
✔ A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.
✔ The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.
✔ This report provides the industry’s current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Scar treatment products are used to reduce the appearance of discoloration, texture, and size of scars. These include creams, gels, silicone sheets, injections, and laser therapy.
Market Dynamics:
Rising cases of road accidents and burn injuries is one of the major factors driving growth of the China scar treatment market. According to the China National Health Commission, over 5 million road accidents are reported annually. Burns are also common and account for over 800,000 hospital admissions each year. Second, increasing dermatological procedures and cosmetic surgeries are also fueling demand for scar treatments. Many post-procedure scars require treatment to fade their appearance.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3154
Competitive Landscape
In the segment specifically devoted to leading companies in the China Scar Treatment Market of the market analysis document, our researchers provide a summary of the financial statements of all the major companies, covering their noteworthy developments, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. The corporate profile copy also includes financial information and a business summary. The businesses in this area can be customized to match the unique needs of the client.
Some of the Top Players in China Scar Treatment Market:
Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care, Ostar Beauty Sci-Tech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd., Merz Pharma, and Luca Pharmaceuticals.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type (Topical Scar Products(Cream, Oil, Gel, Gel Sheet, Elastic Wraps, Sprays), Aesthetic Lasers, Others)
By Treatment (Topical, Laser, Invasive Surgical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, OTC)
Market Driver:
The China scar treatment market is witnessing growth due to the increasing prevalence of various scar conditions among the Chinese population. As per statistics, over 70% of the Chinese population suffers from acne-related scarring. The lifestyle changes and pollution levels have led to a rise in the number of accidents and injuries which leave behind keloid and hypertrophic scars. Moreover, the demand for scar revision procedures after plastic surgeries is increasing rapidly in the country. Advancements in surgical technology such as laser resurfacing have also contributed to the number of scar revisions performed every year in China. The rising disposable incomes allow people to spend more on advanced scar treatments aiming for aesthetic improvements.
Market Restraint:
One of the major challenges hampering the growth of China's scar treatment market is the higher costs associated with latest treatment modalities compared to traditional scar therapies. For instance, a single laser resurfacing session can cost anywhere between 1500-3000 RMB, putting it out of reach for a large section of the Chinese population. Similarly, injectable treatment courses utilizing hyaluronic acid or corticosteroids have considerable price tags making repeated treatments difficult to afford. Topical gels containing potent scar-healing ingredients are also expensive for regular domestic use. Lower-tier cities have inadequate medical reimbursement policies for such aesthetic procedures. This restricts full utilization of advanced scar management procedures. The market may witness slower adoption rates until costs come down with time.
Market Opportunity:
The China scar treatment market can gain lucrative opportunities arising from the country's emerging platform as a major medical tourism destination. It is estimated that over 1 million foreigners visit China annually for medical purposes owing to availability of quality yet affordable healthcare and cosmetic services. Scar revision procedures incorporating latest laser and other technologies are attracting foreign clientele in large numbers. This is due to significantly lower costs of such treatments in China compared to developed nations. Leading private hospitals in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai are offering international patients a wide portfolio of scar management options. The medical tourist inflows open up new business prospects for key market players in China to expand their global footprint and revenues. Growth of medical value travel will present remunerative scope for scar treatment market expansion.
Market Trend:
A primary trend being witnessed in the China scar treatment market is the rising adoption of non-invasive procedures over surgical scar management options. This can be accredited to factors such as reduced treatment duration, minimal complications, and faster recovery associated with non-invasive therapies. Treatment modalities such as laser resurfacing, dermarolling, microneedling are finding augmented acceptance among Chinese patients for addressing acne scars and other scar types. Meanwhile, scar revision gels, creams and patches are emerging as popular at-home alternatives to complement ongoing clinical scar therapies. The trend reflects the growing health-consciousness and preference for minimally painful management plans. It is also driven by the Chinese consumer's increasing digital awakening regarding non-invasive products through e-commerce sites and social media reviews. This trend will continue directing the future growth trajectory of China's scar treatment industry.
Get a Discount on the purchase of this report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3154
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
✔ Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.
✔ Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the China Scar Treatment industry around the world.
✔ The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.
✔ A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.
✔ The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.
✔ This report provides the industry’s current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn