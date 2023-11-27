Aerospace Foams Market to hit USD 8.87 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +6.4% | Exactitude Consultancy

Aerospace Foams Market

The Global Aerospace Foams Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Aerospace Foams Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Aerospace Foams Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Aerospace Foams Market in the coming years.

The Aerospace Foams Market is expected to grow at 6.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 8.87 billion by 2029 from USD 5.3 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Armacell, Boyd Corporation, Evonik Industries, Sabic, Rogers Corporation, Zetofoams PLC, General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Erg Materials. and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

February 16, 2023: BASF creates healthy beauty through R&D innovation, leading sustainable lifestyle. Themed around “Sustainable technology perfects healthy beauty”, BASF showcased its innovative personal care solutions at the “2023 Personal Care and Homecare Ingredients” (PCHI).

January 17, 2023: BASF invests in the expansion of the polymer dispersions business in Merak, Indonesia. BASF has announced an investment in the capacity expansion of polymer dispersions at its production site in Merak, Indonesia. The expansion is in line with the growing trend of high-quality packaging in ASEAN where key paper and board manufacturers are located.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Aerospace Foams market. The major and emerging players of the Aerospace Foams Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Aerospace Foams market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Aerospace Foams market

Aerospace Foams Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Polyurethane

Polyimide

Metal Foams

Melamine

Polyethylene

Aerospace Foams Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Liquid Coating

Aircraft Floor

Flight Deck Pads

Cabin Walls And Ceilings

Aerospace Foams Market By End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

General Aviation

If opting for the Global version of Aerospace Foams Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (In 2021, North America dominated the market globally, accounting for the highest revenue share of more than 37.85%. Due to an increase in aircraft demand across the nation over the past ten years, the U.S. is a significant contributor to the North America regional market. Additionally, the regional market’s already intense competitive environment is made more intense by the presence of significant aircraft manufacturers in the U.S. The aerospace industry in North America is focused on reducing weight to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Aerospace foams are a lightweight material and are well positioned to meet this demand. Composites are becoming more widely used in the aerospace industry, and aerospace foams can be used as a core material in composite structures. This could lead to increased demand for aerospace foams in North America. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, air travel is expected to rebound in the coming years, particularly in North America. This is likely to drive demand for aerospace foams, particularly for use in commercial aircraft.)

– Europe (The Europe aerospace foams market is another significant market for aerospace foams, with a strong presence of aerospace manufacturers in countries such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The market in Europe is driven by increasing demand for lightweight materials and improved fuel efficiency.)

– Asia-Pacific (The Asia Pacific aerospace foams market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for air travel in countries such as China and India. The region is also home to several major aerospace manufacturers, which is expected to drive demand for aerospace foams.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Aerospace Foams study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

