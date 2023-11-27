Cooling Fabrics Market to hit USD 9.94 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +9.96% | Exactitude Consultancy

Cooling Fabrics Market

Cooling Fabrics Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Escalating demand for Cooling Fabrics: A fusion of comfort and style, addressing rising heat challenges for a cooler, sustainable future” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The Global Cooling Fabrics Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Cooling Fabrics Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Cooling Fabrics Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Cooling Fabrics Market in the coming years.

The cooling fabrics market is expected to grow at 9.96% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.94 billion by 2029 from USD 3.55 billion in 2022.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Cooling Fabrics Report @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/17347/cooling-fabrics-market/#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Coolcore LLC, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Nilit, Polartec, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hexarmor, Adidas AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Coolcore, LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., HDM, Inc., Kraton Corporation and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

In Jan 2023, Ahlstrom introduces the superior fire and moisture resistance and low environmental impact FibRoc® performance solutions for plasterboards.

Asahi Kasei Homes concluded an agreement to acquire Arden Homes Pty Ltd, an Australian home builder operating in the state of Victoria, on February 10, 2023 (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) through its Australian subsidiary NXT Building Group Pty Ltd (“NXT”, formerly McDonald Jones Homes Pty Ltd), and completed the acquisition on February 17, 2023.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Cooling Fabrics market. The major and emerging players of the Cooling Fabrics Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Cooling Fabrics market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Cooling Fabrics market

Cooling Fabrics Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Square Meters)

Synthetic

Natural

Cooling Fabrics Market By Textile Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Square Meters)

Woven

Nonwoven

Knitted

Cooling Fabrics Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Square Meters)

Sports Apparel

Lifestyle

Protective Wearing

Others

If opting for the Global version of Cooling Fabrics Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (North America had the largest market share for cooling fabrics, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In North America, the US is one of the major buyers of cooling fabrics. The market for cooling textiles in North America is driven by an increase in technological development, R&D expenditures, and the existence of a wide variety of end-use application markets.)

– Europe (The market in Europe is expanding significantly as a result of the expanding demand from the sportswear and fashion apparel industries. According to estimates, the market in Europe will benefit from developing influencer culture and customers’ growing preference for functional clothes.)

– Asia-Pacific (The growth rate of the market in Asia Pacific will be accelerated by an increase in consumer spending on goods per capita and a rise in the young population. The main textile-producing countries, China and India, will also aid the expansion of the regional market. The Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to expand faster than other regions throughout the projection period. Government support and increased consumer demand for fitness and health awareness are anticipated to fuel market expansion in this area. Industrial powerhouses like China and India are projected to experience a boost in demand for cooling textiles as a result of increased production.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Cooling Fabrics study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

For More Information or Query, Visit @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/17347/cooling-fabrics-market/

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Cooling Fabrics market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Cooling Fabrics market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Cooling Fabrics market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

Reasons to Procure this Report:

The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

The report provides Cooling Fabrics market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country levels with a complete analysis to 2029 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim for.

The research includes the Cooling Fabrics market split by different Types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

Cooling Fabrics market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

The study helps evaluate Cooling Fabrics business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

What is new in 2023?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Cooling Fabrics market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Cooling Fabrics market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer’s business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Cooling Fabrics.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Cooling Fabrics market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Recommended Reading

Mesh Fabric

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5192/mesh-fabric-market/

Hybrid Fabric

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/17413/hybrid-fabric-market/

Non-woven Fabrics

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/17487/non-woven-fabrics-market/

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather)

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/27697/synthetic-leather-artificial-leather-market/

Leather Chemicals

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12090/leather-chemicals-market/

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.