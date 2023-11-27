Flash News: OKX Lists AGIX and FET Perpetual Contracts, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Two Tokens

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 27, 2023.

OKX Lists AGIX and FET Perpetual Contracts, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Two Tokens

OKX today listed two perpetual swaps - FET/USDT and AGIX/USDT - with up to 20x leverage. FET/USDT began trading on OKX at 08:00 (UTC) on November 27, while AGIX/USDT began trading at 10:00 (UTC) on the same day. Margin trading and 'Simple Earn' were also enabled for FET and AGIX on November 27 at 08:00 (UTC) and 10:00 (UTC), respectively.



OKX also recently listed FET and AGIX on its spot market at 10:00 (UTC) on November 24.



Fetch AI (FET) is an Ethereum token that powers Fetch.ai, a decentralized machine learning platform for applications such as asset trading, gig economy work and energy grid optimization.



SingularityNET (AGIX) is the token that powers SingularityNET, a decentralized artificial intelligence marketplace that leverages the power of blockchain technology to provide unrestricted access to algorithms and applications.



For more information, please visit OKX's Support Center .

