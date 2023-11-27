Technical Ceramics Market Size Worth USD 14.75 billion, at a 6.6% CAGR Globally, by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Technical Ceramics Market

Technical Ceramics Market is driven by the demand for long-lasting, high-performance materials in the electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technical ceramics market is expected to grow at 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 14.75 billion by 2029 from USD 8.3 billion in 2022.

Technical ceramics are used in the automotive industry for various applications such as engine components, catalytic converters, and sensors. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the technical ceramics market in the automotive industry. Technical ceramics are used in the aerospace industry for applications such as turbine blades, heat shields, and insulation. The increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the aerospace industry is expected to drive the growth of the technical ceramics market. Technical ceramics are widely used in medical applications such as dental implants, joint replacements, and bone repair. As the demand for medical devices and implants continues to increase, so does the demand for technical ceramics. Technical ceramics are used in renewable energy applications such as fuel cells, solar panels, and wind turbines. The increasing demand for renewable energy sources is expected to drive the growth of the technical ceramics market in the energy sector. In conclusion, the global technical ceramics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for technical ceramics in various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, medical, and energy.

The market is expected to be driven by the need for high-performance materials that can withstand extreme conditions and offer superior properties compared to traditional materials. While the global technical ceramics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, there are also some restraints that may hinder the growth of the market such as high costs associated, technical ceramics are often more expensive than traditional materials such as metals and plastics. The high cost of technical ceramics may limit their adoption in some industries where cost is a major consideration. Additionally limited availability of raw materials is also one of the major restraints in the market growth The production of technical ceramics requires specific raw materials such as alumina, zirconia, and silicon carbide. The limited availability of these raw materials can limit the growth of the technical ceramics market.

Recent News

• May 10, 2022; A consortium set-up to develop the next generation in battery technology has received a significant boost, with the donation of a pioneering advanced material to the project. Morgan Advanced Materials has provided Lucideon with a high-performance lithium conducting solid-electrolyte material, which is not yet available in the marketplace.

The solid electrolyte will be used to support the ongoing research and development project being carried out by the consortium, led by Lucideon, along with project partners KWSP and Loughborough University. Together they are working as part of UK Research and Innovation’s Faraday battery challenge fund to assess two complementary technologies to manufacture components for solid-state batteries; Additive Manufacturing at Loughborough University and contactless Field Enhanced Sintering at Lucideon to manufacture thin, textured/designed films of solid electrolytes for Li-ion and Na-ion batteries. In parallel, KWSP are leading an assessment of pilot scale manufacturing approaches to expedite technology exploitation.

• July 06, 2022; Standard Gas’ Technical Director, Laurence Sharrock, expressed his delight as the construction of the company’s first SG100 plant progressed rapidly. According to Laurence, the plant was being supplied with ceramic pipes for the gas cracking system by Saint-Gobain. The pipes were made with Saint-Gobain’s advanced silicon carbide and were ideal for the process due to their higher heat resistance compared to steel and metal alloy alternatives.

The significant order comprised bespoke engineered components for the SG100. According to Laurence, the ceramic pipes were chosen because they were performance critical and could comfortably cope with the gas-cracking stages and conditions of the SG100. He further stated that Saint-Gobain had helped the company achieve an improved solution to a previous design iteration, and that the pipes could tolerate up to 1,350°C, which was higher than the required tolerance of 1,150°C.

The Asia Pacific region holds the 40% share of the global technical ceramics market.

The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, such as China and India. These economies are experiencing rapid growth in various end-use industries, such as automotive, electronics, and medical, which are major consumers of technical ceramics. The increasing demand from these industries is driving the growth of the technical ceramics market in the region. Further, governments in the Asia Pacific region are implementing policies and initiatives to promote the growth of various industries, including those that use technical ceramics. For example, the Chinese government has launched initiatives such as “Made in China 2025” to promote the growth of the country’s high-tech industries, which include the technical ceramics industry.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world’s leading research and development centers for technical ceramics. Companies in the region are investing heavily in research and development to develop new products and applications for technical ceramics, which is driving the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region is rich in raw materials such as alumina, zirconia, and silicon carbide, which are used in the production of technical ceramics. The availability of these raw materials in the region is an advantage for manufacturers and contributes to the growth of the market.

Technical Ceramics Market Segmental Analysis

• Analysis By Product Type

The global market is categorized based on products into Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings, and Others. Among these segments, Monolithic Ceramics is anticipated to be the dominant one. The significant demand for monolithic ceramics is primarily attributed to its widespread use in the electronic industry. It finds application in various electronic products, including capacitors, resistors, inductors, RF components, and fuses, among others. The increasing adoption of ceramic components in electronics is leading to downsizing and improved functionality, which is a major factor driving the demand for monolithic ceramics.

• Analysis By End user

The medical sector dominated the global market. Technical ceramics play a crucial role in orthopedics by enhancing the quality of life through implant components for artificial hip joints and knee replacements. Additionally, they find applications in various medical devices and equipment, including lithotripters, ultrasonic cleaners, and dental products.

On the other hand, the fastest growing end-user segment is the electrical & electronics industry. This sector extensively relies on ceramics for the manufacturing of numerous devices and related products. Technical ceramics are favored in this industry primarily due to their excellent electrical conductivity and mechanical properties. They find widespread application in circuit breakers and λ sensors.

Some Key Aspects of The Technical Ceramics Market:

1. Application Areas:

• Electronics: Technical ceramics are widely used in the electronics industry for manufacturing components like insulators, substrates, and capacitors.

• Automotive: They find applications in automotive components such as sensors, spark plugs, and engine components due to their heat resistance and durability.

• Medical: Technical ceramics are used in medical devices and equipment, including dental implants and prosthetics.

• Aerospace: Components made from technical ceramics are used in aircraft engines and various aerospace applications due to their lightweight and high-temperature resistance.

2. Key Types of Technical Ceramics:

• Alumina (Aluminum Oxide): Known for its high strength, hardness, and wear resistance.

• Zirconia (Zirconium Oxide): Offers high toughness, thermal shock resistance, and electrical insulation properties.

• Silicon Nitride: Known for its excellent thermal shock resistance and high strength at elevated temperatures.

• Silicon Carbide: Exhibits high hardness, corrosion resistance, and thermal conductivity.

3. Regional Market Trends:

• Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, has been a significant contributor to the growth of the technical ceramics market due to increased industrialization and manufacturing activities.

4. Research and Development:

• Ongoing research and development efforts focus on enhancing the properties of technical ceramics, expanding their applications, and optimizing manufacturing processes.

Technical Ceramics Market Technological Trends

• Advanced Manufacturing Techniques: The technical ceramics industry has been adopting advanced manufacturing techniques such as additive manufacturing (3D printing) and precision machining. These technologies enable the production of complex ceramic components with high precision and customization.

• Nanotechnology Integration: Nanotechnology plays a significant role in enhancing the properties of technical ceramics. The incorporation of nanomaterials and nanocomposites has been a trend, offering improved strength, toughness, and other enhanced properties to ceramic components.

• Multifunctional Ceramics: There is a growing focus on developing technical ceramics with multifunctional properties, combining mechanical, thermal, electrical, and other functionalities in a single component. This trend is driven by the demand for materials that can meet diverse and demanding application requirements.

• Smart Ceramics: The integration of sensors, actuators, and other smart technologies into ceramics is a notable trend. This allows for the development of ceramics with sensing and responsive capabilities, expanding their applications in areas such as healthcare, aerospace, and electronics.

• Increased Use in Electronics: Technical ceramics are widely used in the electronics industry due to their excellent electrical insulating properties, thermal conductivity, and resistance to wear and corrosion. The miniaturization trend in electronics has increased the demand for ceramics in components such as insulators, substrates, and circuit elements.

Technical Ceramics Market Key Players

• Kyocera Corporation

• CeramTec GmbH

• CoorsTek Inc.

• Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• NGK Insulators Ltd.

• Rauschert GmbH

• McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Superior Technical Ceramics

• H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH

• IBIDEN CO. LTD

Key Market Segments: Technical ceramics Market

Technical Ceramics Market by Material, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Oxide

• Non-Oxide

Technical Ceramics Market by Product, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Monolithic Ceramics

• Ceramic Coatings

• Ceramic Matrix Composites

Technical Ceramics Market by End-Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Automotive

• Energy & Power

• Medical

Market Dynamics:

• Increasing Demand in Electronics and Electrical Industry:

Technical ceramics find extensive applications in the electronics and electrical industry due to their excellent electrical insulation properties. The growing demand for electronic components in various devices drives the market.

• Automotive Sector Growth:

The automotive industry uses technical ceramics in various components, such as sensors, engine components, and exhaust systems. The increasing demand for lightweight materials and enhanced performance in vehicles contributes to the market growth.

• Medical Applications:

Technical ceramics are widely used in medical devices and equipment due to their biocompatibility and wear resistance. The aging population and advancements in medical technology drive the demand for technical ceramics in the healthcare sector.

• Industrial Machinery and Equipment:

The industrial sector utilizes technical ceramics in machinery and equipment for their high-temperature resistance, hardness, and corrosion resistance. This includes applications in manufacturing processes, cutting tools, and wear-resistant components.

Drivers:

• Performance Advantages:

Technical ceramics offer superior properties such as high strength, hardness, wear resistance, and thermal stability. Industries seek these materials for applications where traditional materials fall short.

• Miniaturization Trend:

The trend towards smaller and more powerful electronic devices has led to increased demand for ceramics in the manufacturing of compact components and microelectronics.

• Environmental Regulations:

Ceramics are often used as an alternative to materials containing hazardous substances. Stringent environmental regulations and the push for sustainable practices contribute to the market growth.

Restraints:

• High Cost:

The production of technical ceramics involves high temperatures and precision manufacturing processes, leading to increased production costs. This can be a barrier to widespread adoption, especially in cost-sensitive industries.

• Brittleness:

While technical ceramics offer excellent hardness, they can be brittle. This can be a limitation in certain applications where toughness and flexibility are essential.

Opportunities:

• Emerging Technologies:

Advancements in additive manufacturing (3D printing) and nanotechnology offer opportunities to enhance the production processes and properties of technical ceramics.

• Energy Sector:

The energy industry, including renewable energy applications, presents opportunities for technical ceramics due to their thermal resistance and electrical insulation properties.

Challenges:

• Processing Complexity:

The manufacturing processes for technical ceramics are complex, requiring precision and expertise. Developing cost-effective and scalable manufacturing methods remains a challenge.

• Material Uniformity:

Ensuring consistent material properties across large production batches can be challenging, impacting the reliability and performance of the final products.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the technical ceramics market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the technical ceramics market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the technical ceramics market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the technical ceramics market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global technical ceramics market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the technical ceramics market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

