Wireless Network Security Market to exceed USD 58.14 billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Wireless Network Security Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wireless Network Security Market size was valued at USD 19.87 billion in 2020, and projected to reach USD 58.14 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 12.67% from 2021 to 2029.The process of designing, implementing, and ensuring security on a wireless computer network is known as wireless network security. It is a subset of network security that provides additional protection for a wireless computer network.

Wireless Network Security protects systems from unauthorized access, which can not only harm the data on the system but also hack the data and use it for other purposes. Wireless Network Security systems also prevent malicious attempts. Alarms, sensors, detectors, and cameras are the key areas of a Wireless Network Security system. To protect the wireless network systems, these are linked to the main panel via radio signals. This system has promising utility not only in network security but also in home security. Opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors, whereas drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors that influence the worldwide growth of the Wireless Network Security Market.

Wireless Network Security Market Trends

This section covers the major market trends shaping the Wireless Network Security Market according to our research experts:

Retail is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

The retail industry is witnessing growth in the last two years, especially with the massive expansion of the e-commerce industry across the globe. Hence, retailers are utilizing IoT solutions to improve their operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience to gain competitive advantages. With the increasing IoT use in retail space, the wireless security demand is expected to augment over the forecasted period. Retail companies are facing a landscape filled with growing and increasingly sophisticated threats, and the financial impact of these breaches is soaring.

Moreover, the number of IoT-connected devices in retail is increasing exponentially. For instance, in the EU alone, the number of connected devices used in the retail industry was 2.28 million units in 2019 and is expected to grow to 3.09 million units by 2025, as per ENTO reports. IoT plays a significant role in process automation and enhancing retail stores' operational efficiency. It provides energy optimization, surveillance and security, supply chain optimization, inventory optimization, and workforce management. Also, IoT is gaining capabilities in cold chain monitoring for temperature-sensitive grocery and pharmaceutical goods.

For instance, Aruba is reshaping its edge networking with a more user-friendly configuration for its SD-Branch, enabling more secure, simplified deployment and managing large distributed retail networks. IoT is also helping retailers to offer better customer experience, hence helping gain profit margins. For instance, US-based retailer Walgreens is experimenting with IoT-enabled displays on refrigerator doors that utilize face detection technology to show ads based on approximate age and gender. Many European retailers are installing small, customizable, IoT-connected dashboards or buttons to gather customer feedback and use those insights to enhance customer experiences.

Wireless Network Security Market Key Players

The global market is fragmented in nature with the presence of various key players such as Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet, Aruba Networks, Motorola Solution, Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Fluke Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell International, Ruckus along with medium and small-scale regional players operating in different parts of the world. Major companies in the market compete in terms of application development capability, product launches, and the development of new technologies for product formulation.

Key Market Segments:

Wireless Network Security Market by Solution, 2020-2029, (Usd Billion)

• Firewall

• Intrusion Detection

• Encryption

• Identity And Access Management

• Unified Threat Management

Wireless Network Security Market by Service, 2020-2029, (Usd Billion)

• Consulting Operations

• Managed Security Services

• Security Operations

• Others

Wireless Network Security Market By Industry Vertical, 2020-2029, (Usd Billion)

• Bfsi

• Government And Utilities

• Telecommunication And It

• Healthcare

• Aerospace And Defense

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

Recent Development:

Feb 8, 2023- Fortinet launched the cybercrime atlas initiative, enabling businesses, law enforcement agencies, and threat intelligence researchers to disrupt cybercrime at a global scale.

February 7, 2023 – Cisco welcomed the EMEA tech community to Cisco Live, its premier networking and security event. Cisco customers can now access new risk-based capabilities across Cisco’s security portfolio to better protect hybrid work multi-cloud environments.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Agriculture Textile Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA

47% of the market for wireless network security was dominated by North America in 2021. North America is expected to contribute significantly to market growth. The region is a forerunner in the adoption of material removal technology. Furthermore, the presence of large enterprises, the increasing frequency of network attacks, and the growing number of hosted servers in the US are driving market growth. The United States has the highest rate of wireless device adoption. The plethora of wireless devices is fuelling the development of robust security Solutions to prevent data misuse and unauthorized users. Furthermore, the overwhelming amount of portable smart devices has increased the number of security breaches. All of these factors have contributed to the growth of the wireless network security market in North America.

Objectives of the Report

• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Wireless Network Security Market by value and volume.

• To showcase the development of the Wireless Network Security Market in different parts of the world.

• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Wireless Network Security Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Wireless Network Security Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Wireless Network Security Market plays a vital role in safeguarding the wireless landscape. As wireless connectivity continues to increase, the role of security measures becomes increasingly crucial in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of wireless communications.

