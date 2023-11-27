Construction Films Market to Hits USD 14.22 billion due to the rising demand from the residential construction sector

Construction Films Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction films market was valued at USD 10.73 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.22 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2029

Construction films are polymeric films made from various plastic resins, each with its own distinct physical properties. Because of properties like elasticity, flexibility, and durability, construction films are typically suitable for a wide range of applications. In general, these films are used to protect machinery and building structures from severe weather conditions such as snowfall, hail, rain, dust, and debris. Construction plasic has excellent toughness and strength, high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, high puncture resistance, and the ability to adjust to changing humidity. The films are recyclable. Building films are simple to install and maintain.

The growth of the construction films is driven by the increasing demand from residential, commercial, industrial, and civil engineering industries. LLDPE/LDPE have the largest market share. These type of construction films are increasingly being used for waterproofing membrane, moisture and gas barrier applications due to their low weight, high strength, and chemical resistant properties. Owing to stringent environmental regulations and concerns mounting over disposal of plastic waste, the construction films manufacturers are focusing on recycling of plastics and using bio-based raw materials for making construction films. The growth in increasing number of green buildings is also expected to stimulate the growth of construction films.

Industry Development:

• 27 February 2023: Toray Industries, Inc., announced that the Toray Research Center, Inc. (TRC), have received a 2022 Technology category award from the Society of Polymer Science, Japan.

• 26 September 2022: Toray Industries, Inc., announced that it will launch a digital service in the second half of this fiscal year that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to predict physical property data for resin products. The service will use materials informatics technology, which applies statistical analysis and AI to streamline materials development, in drawing on a database. This setup will help customers quickly optimize resin material selections and shorten development lead times.

The Asia-Pacific region held a 42% market share for construction films.

It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region would maintain its market dominance throughout the projection period as a result of the rising demand for construction films in developing nations like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Throughout the projection period, China is anticipated to maintain its leadership in the construction film industry. This is a result of the nation’s expanding building industry. For instance, the International Trade Administration estimates that China’s construction industry would generate USD 1.1 trillion in sales in 2029, up from USD 968 billion in 2022.

Key Factors Influencing the Construction Films Market Include:

• Rising Construction Activities: The demand for construction films is closely linked to the level of construction activities. Economic growth, urbanization, and infrastructure development contribute to the demand for construction films globally.

• Weather Protection: Construction films are used to protect construction sites and materials from adverse weather conditions such as rain, wind, and snow. This enhances the durability of structures and materials.

• Moisture Control: Films are often employed as moisture barriers to prevent water infiltration, which can be crucial in applications such as roofing and foundation construction.

• Sustainable Materials: There has been an increasing trend toward the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable materials in construction. This includes the development of construction films with recyclable or biodegradable materials.

• Technological Advancements: Innovations in film manufacturing technologies and the development of films with enhanced properties, such as UV resistance, fire resistance, and insulation capabilities, can impact market dynamics.

• Regulatory Landscape: Changes in regulations related to construction and environmental standards can influence the types of materials used in construction films and impact market trends.

Construction Films Market Technological Trends

Advanced Materials:

• Development of advanced polyethylene and polypropylene materials with enhanced strength, durability, and flexibility.

• Use of nanotechnology to improve the performance characteristics of construction films, such as increased barrier properties and resistance to environmental factors.

Smart Films:

• Integration of smart technologies into construction films, including sensors for monitoring structural integrity, temperature, and environmental conditions.

• Incorporation of self-healing materials that can repair minor damages or punctures in the film.

Energy-Efficient Films:

• Development of films with reflective properties to enhance energy efficiency in buildings by reducing heat absorption.

• Integration of technologies like infrared-reflective additives for better temperature control.

Recyclable and Sustainable Films:

• Growing emphasis on sustainability has led to the development of construction films made from recycled materials or those that are easily recyclable.

• Exploration of bio-based films as an eco-friendly alternative.

Multi-Functionality:

• Films designed to serve multiple functions, such as acting as a vapor barrier, thermal insulator, and acoustic insulator in one product.

• Co-extrusion and multi-layer film technologies for achieving diverse properties in a single film.

Construction Films Market Players:

• Saint-Gobain

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours.

• Toray

• Berry Global

• Eastman Chemical

• Hitachi

• Mondi

• RKW SE

• Supreme

• Polyplex

• Siliconature

• Valeron

• Dupont

• Teijin

Key Market Segments: Construction Films Market

Construction Films Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Square Meter)

• LDPE &LLDPE

• HDPE

• PP

• PVC

• PVB

• PET/BOPET

• PA/BOPA

Construction Films Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Square Meter)

• Protective & Barrier

• Decorative

• Gas & Moisture Barrier

• Vapor Barrier

• Curing Blanket

Construction Films Market By End-Use, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Square Meter)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Civil Engineering

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

• Growing Construction Industry: The overall growth in the construction sector, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects, can drive the demand for construction films.

• Increasing Awareness of Energy Efficiency: Rising awareness about the importance of energy-efficient construction materials can drive the adoption of construction films designed to enhance insulation and reduce energy consumption.

• Technological Advancements: Innovations in film materials and manufacturing technologies can drive market growth by providing enhanced performance and durability.

Market Restraints:

• Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: The cost and availability of raw materials, such as polymers, can impact the production costs of construction films, potentially affecting market dynamics.

• Stringent Regulations: Environmental regulations and standards related to the manufacturing and disposal of construction films can pose challenges for industry players.

Market Opportunities:

• Green Building Initiatives: The increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices presents opportunities for construction films that meet green building standards.

• Rapid Urbanization: The ongoing process of urbanization in many regions can create significant opportunities for the construction films market, especially in the development of infrastructure.

Challenges:

• Competition from Alternative Materials: Construction films face competition from other materials offering similar or alternative benefits, such as traditional insulation materials.

• Global Economic Factors: Economic uncertainties, fluctuations in interest rates, and other global economic factors can impact construction activities and, consequently, the demand for construction films.

Technology Trends:

• Smart Construction Films: Integration of smart technologies in construction films, such as sensors for monitoring structural health or temperature-regulating films, could be a trend driving market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

• Supply Chain Disruptions: The construction industry, including the production of construction materials, may have been affected by supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Question Answered:

1. What is the expected growth rate of the construction films market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the construction films market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for the market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the construction films market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the construction films market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global construction films market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the construction films market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

