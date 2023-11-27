Acrylic Emulsions Market is Expected to Grow At 7.5 % CAGR From 2023 To 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Acrylic Emulsions Market

The acrylic emulsions market is driven by environmental regulations, the demand for low-VOC coatings, and rising construction activity.

Acrylic emulsions market experiences robust growth driven by increased demand in paints, coatings, and adhesives industries, emphasizing eco-friendly solutions and versatility.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acrylic Emulsions Market is Expected to Grow At 7.5 % CAGR From 2023 To 2029. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 14.48 Billion By 2029 From USD 4.6 Billion In 2022.

Acrylic emulsions are UV-stable polymers that can be used to make coatings ranging in hardness from very soft and elastic for pressure-sensitive adhesives or roof coating formulations to extremely hard, scratch- and mar-resistant coatings for concrete or wood floors. Acrylic emulsions must meet regulatory requirements without sacrificing performance, regardless of their application.

The construction industry has played a significant role in the growth of the acrylic emulsion market as infrastructure development has increased. Acrylic emulsion demand is being driven by factors such as increased residential activity in China as a result of population growth, increased infrastructure investment in India, and favourable government regulations in Indonesia. Roofs, toilets, water tanks, and swimming pools are all frequently waterproofed with acrylic polymer coatings. The polymer is essentially a hybrid system of modified acrylic. These waterproofing polymers are also used to seal fissures during rehabilitation procedures. They have good adhesion, which allows them to adhere to cement-plastered and previously painted surfaces.

Recent Developments:

• August 5, 2021: BASF and SINOPEC expanded their Verbund site operated by BASF-YPC Co., Ltd. (BASF-YPC), a 50-50 joint venture of both companies in Nanjing, China. It includes the capacity expansion of several downstream chemical plants, including a new tert-butyl acrylate plant to support the growing Chinese market.

• January 11, 2023: H.B. Fuller one of the world’s leading adhesives suppliers, announced the launch of Swift melt 1515-I, its first bio-compatible product compliant in IMEA – India, Middle East, and Africa. The product is for microporous medical tape applications to be used in stick-to-skin under unique climatic conditions, such as the high temperatures and humidity in the Indian sub-continent.

North America dominated the acrylic emulsions market in the year 2022 with a share of 37%.

The high amount of money spend on high-quality paints and coatings is one of the factors driving significant growth in the US market. In the worldwide acrylic emulsions market, North America is followed by the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. As a result of the rising demand and the growing number of enterprises, the building market will expand naturally. This will help Acrylic Emulsions gain market share. Owing to the remodelling and building projects being carried out in the US and other North American nations, North America accounts for the biggest market share in terms of value in the worldwide acrylic emulsions market.

In terms of volume and value, it is anticipated that the acrylic emulsions market in Asia Pacific would grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. Market growth will be aided by expanding economic expansion, growing production industries, an increase in foreign investment, the availability of inexpensive labour, and the use of new technologies.

Key Points Related to The Acrylic Emulsions Market:

• Paints and Coatings Industry: Acrylic emulsions are commonly used in the formulation of water-based paints and coatings. They provide good adhesion, durability, and weather resistance. The demand for eco-friendly and low-VOC coatings has driven the use of acrylic emulsions in this sector.

• Adhesives and Sealants: Acrylic emulsions are also employed in the manufacturing of adhesives and sealants. They offer strong bonding properties and flexibility, making them suitable for a range of applications.

• Textile Industry: In the textile industry, acrylic emulsions are used for coatings and finishes on fabrics, providing properties such as water repellency and durability.

• Construction Industry: Acrylic emulsions find application in the construction sector for products like caulks, sealants, and waterproofing coatings.

• Regional Market Trends: The demand for acrylic emulsions can vary regionally based on factors such as construction activities, industrialization, and environmental regulations. Emerging economies with growing construction and manufacturing sectors often contribute to market growth.

• Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations promoting the use of low-VOC and eco-friendly products have driven the adoption of water-based emulsions like acrylics.

Acrylic Emulsions Market Technological Trends

• Nanotechnology in Acrylic Emulsions:

The integration of nanotechnology into acrylic emulsions has been a notable trend. Nanoparticles can enhance various properties, including strength, adhesion, and resistance to UV radiation.

• Smart Coatings:

The development of smart coatings, which respond to external stimuli such as temperature, pH, or light, has been a focus in the industry. These coatings often incorporate advanced acrylic emulsions for improved performance and functionality.

• Bio-based Acrylic Emulsions:

Growing awareness of environmental sustainability has driven research into bio-based acrylic emulsions. These emulsions are derived from renewable resources, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and addressing environmental concerns.

• High-Performance Acrylic Emulsions:

Ongoing research aims to improve the performance characteristics of acrylic emulsions, including durability, weather resistance, and chemical resistance. These advancements cater to the demand for high-performance coatings in various applications.

• Waterborne UV-Curable Acrylic Emulsions:

UV-curable acrylic emulsions that are waterborne have gained attention. These formulations offer the benefits of both UV curing (fast curing) and water-based systems (low VOC content).

Acrylic Emulsions Market Players

• Celanese Corporation

• Indofil

• BASF SE

• Dow

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Synthomer Plc.

• Pexi Chem Private Limited

• Sympatec GmbH

• Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Key Market Segments: Acrylic Emulsions Market

Acrylic Emulsions Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

• Pure Acrylic Emulsions

• Styrene Acrylic Emulsions

• Polymer And Co-Polymer

• Vinyl Acrylic Emulsions

Acrylic Emulsions Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

• Paints And Coatings

• Construction Material Additives

• Paper Coating

• Adhesives

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

• Increasing Demand in Paints and Coatings: Acrylic emulsions are commonly used in the production of paints and coatings due to their versatility, durability, and environmental benefits.

• Growth in Construction Activities: The construction industry is a major consumer of acrylic emulsions, particularly in applications such as adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals.

• Rising Awareness of Environmental Sustainability: Acrylic emulsions are often preferred for their low VOC (volatile organic compound) content, making them more environmentally friendly compared to solvent-based alternatives.

Market Restraints:

• Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices: The cost and availability of raw materials, such as acrylic monomers, can impact the production cost of acrylic emulsions.

• Stringent Environmental Regulations: Regulatory requirements related to emissions and environmental impact can pose challenges for manufacturers in terms of compliance and additional costs.

Opportunities:

• Innovations in Product Development: Research and development efforts to create new formulations with improved performance characteristics can open up new market opportunities.

• Expanding Applications: Exploring and developing applications in emerging industries or markets can drive growth.

Challenges:

• Competition from Alternative Technologies: Acrylic emulsions face competition from alternative technologies, and manufacturers need to continually innovate to stay competitive.

• Global Economic Uncertainties: Economic uncertainties, geopolitical factors, and trade tensions can impact the overall demand for acrylic emulsions.

Technology Advancements:

• Advancements in Manufacturing Processes: Improvements in production processes can lead to cost reductions and increased efficiency.

• Development of High-Performance Variants: Creating acrylic emulsions with enhanced performance properties can attract niche markets.

Key Questions Answered: –

1. What is the expected growth rate of the acrylic emulsions market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the acrylic emulsions market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the acrylic emulsions market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the acrylic emulsions market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global acrylic emulsions market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the acrylic emulsions market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

