CymSTAR Launches Innovative CymLITE Series and the Deployable Air Refueling Trainer (DART) at I/ITSEC 2023

CymSTAR unveiled its groundbreaking CymLITE Series and introduced the Deployable Air Refueling Trainer (DART) today at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) on Monday, November 27, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CymSTAR, a provider of engineering and training solutions, unveiled its groundbreaking CymLITE Series and introduced the Deployable Air Refueling Trainer (DART) today at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC).

Daniel Marticello, President and CEO of CymSTAR, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating, "The CymLITE Series, with its flagship offering, the DART, sets a new standard in aircraft fidelity through advanced extended reality (XR) technology. These simulators provide an unmatched level of immersion for procedural and flight training."

CymLITE DART: Elevating Air Refueling Training

The CymLITE DART, a part of the CymLITE Series, is integral to comprehensive C-5 training. This innovative trainer accurately replicates C-5 flight characteristics and Air Refueling capabilities, showcasing CymSTAR's expertise in training solutions, from classroom instruction to lightweight and full-flight simulator training.

Critical Skill Development

The art of air refueling operation requires paramount skills and considerations. The CymLITE DART equips students with the abilities necessary for success, including aircraft handling in turbulence, visual navigation, effective communication between the receiving aircraft and the tanker, formation flying, emergency procedures, safety protocols, familiarity with aircraft systems, and teamwork and crew coordination.

Practical Training, Anytime, Anywhere

To master these skills and fulfill their roles effectively, air refueling operators need rigorous training and practical experience. The DART from CymSTAR is used for training and practice in the theater of operations and deployments, ensuring proficiency and safety under varying conditions.

Key Features of CymLITE DART

The CymLITE DART introduces high-impact features, accurately replicating C-5 aircraft equipment and offering individual and crew training opportunities in a simulated environment. Key features and benefits include:

• Compact, Ruggedized, and deployable in operational environments

• Immersive XR Technology

• Realistic Training with High-Fidelity Aerodynamics, Control Loading, and Visuals

• Concurrent Updates with Government-Approved Simulator Software

CymSTAR's launch of the CymLITE Series and the Deployable Air Refueling Trainer (DART) underscores the company's commitment to advancing aviation training and ensuring the highest standard of training for air refueling operators.

For more information and inquiries, please visit www.cymstar.com.

Contact:

Matt Jamison, VP of Business Development, CymSTAR: matt.jamison@cymstar.com