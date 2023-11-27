H.K. Keller Real Estate and Auctions Embraces Growth with Team Expansion and New Office in Willow Street, PA
H.K. Keller Amplifies Its Presence in Southern Lancaster County with Strategic Expansion
This new office is not just a space—it's a representation of our commitment to growth and superior service in Lancaster County and beyond.”LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move that marks a significant milestone in its expansion, H.K. Keller, a leader in Real Estate and Auction services, has announced the opening of a new office in the Village at Willow Green business center. This new hub is set to enhance the company's operations south of Lancaster City and extend the comprehensive range of services and expertise offered to clients and customers to the communities in the southern end of Lancaster County.
— Tim Keller, CEO of H.K. Keller
The new location marks expansion both geographically and in expertise at the company, as licensed Realtor Steve Herr joins the H.K. Keller team. This development comes as a response to the growing demand for specialized real estate and auction services in the region. Herr transitioned to the H.K. Keller family in July 2023 and will be operating out of the Willow Street office. As an accomplished Southern End real estate agent with agricultural and equipment expertise, it is expected that Herr's specialized knowledge and local insights will fortify H.K. Keller's service offerings and client services.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming Steve Herr to the H.K. Keller family as we announce our physical presence in the Southern End of Lancaster,” said Tim Keller, CEO of H.K. Keller. “This new office is not just a space—it's a representation of our commitment to growth and superior service in Lancaster County and beyond."
H.K. Keller is a multigenerational family-owned Real Estate and Auction company specializing in the marketing of real estate, personal property, and business equipment. For more than six decades, the H.K. Keller team has been dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate the transitions of life. Renowned for its client-centric approach and innovative strategies, the company has earned a legacy of trust in the greater Lancaster community.
Grand Opening celebrations will take place Friday, December 1, from 1 pm to 6 pm, and Saturday, December 2, from 10 am to 2 pm at 2819-F Willow Street Pike, Willow Street. All are invited to attend and enjoy refreshments and giveaways supporting Southern Lancaster businesses. This is a splendid opportunity to meet the team and explore the services that H.K. Keller provides, including estate sales, estate services, downsizing services and evaluation of commercial assets in addition to Real Estate and personal property auctions.
Further information can be found on the company’s website, hkkeller.com, where the spirit of innovation meets the tradition of trust.
Please direct inquiries to Meredith Beiler, Communications Manager, at Meredith@HKKeller.com or (570) 556-9117.
