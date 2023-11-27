Maryland Spotless Maid Service Featured on DC News Now for Their Work with Cleaning for a Reason
Maryland Spotless Maid Service has been featured on DC News Now, highlighting the company’s philanthropic efforts.GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Spotless Maid Service, a prominent provider of cleaning services in Frederick, Bowie, Washington D.C., Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Rockville, and the nearby region, is proud to share its recent spotlight on DC News Now, the popular television station covering news, weather, sports, and traffic in the DMV region. The feature showcased the company’s commitment to giving back to the community through a charitable initiative led by the company's owners, Rachael and Oliver Wiley.
In the heartwarming segment, the Wileys announced that Maryland Spotless Maid Service currently donates two free house cleanings for one cancer patient over a two-month period. This initiative aims to provide much-needed support to individuals undergoing cancer treatment, allowing them to focus on rest and recovery without the added stress of maintaining a clean home. Mrs. Wiley, who has personally experienced the challenges of dealing with cancer in her family, understands the emotional and physical toll it takes on patients and their loved ones and is driven by a deep sense of empathy and compassion.
On the initiative, owners Rachael and Oliver Wiley stated: “Our goal is to bring joy and ease to their lives by ensuring their homes are not only cleaned but also infused with positivity. If we can put a smile on their face and create a clean sanctuary for a day, a week, or a month, then it’s truly a worthwhile endeavor.”
About: Maryland Spotless Maid Service is a leading cleaning company serving Montgomery County, Frederick County, Prince George's County, and areas across Maryland. Renowned for its exceptional service, the company offers standard, deep, and move in/out cleaning services. With a licensed and insured team, Maryland Spotless Maid Service ensures the highest quality of service and embraces a cash-free payment system for added convenience and security.
Rachael Wiley
Maryland Spotless Maid Service
+1 301-673-2339
contact@marylandspotlessmaidservice.com