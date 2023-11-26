Jacob Mercari: Pioneering Sustainable Luxury in Custom Engagement Rings
Toronto's premier custom engagement rings creator, announces its continued dedication to sustainable luxury, merging ethical practices with exceptional design.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory Jacobson, President & CEO with over 15 years of experience in the diamond and jewelry industry in Toronto, emphasizes the importance of education and informed choices in jewelry purchases. "Our approach is personal and focused on quality. We believe in creating pieces that are not only beautiful but also responsibly made," says Jacobson.
Jacob Mercari's commitment to sustainability is evident in their use of recycled gold and platinum and ethically sourced diamonds. This approach aligns with the growing consumer interest in environmentally friendly and ethically produced products, making them a top choice for those seeking luxury with a conscience.
In addition to natural diamond rings, Jacob Mercari offers a variety of lab diamond rings, all crafted locally in Toronto.
"Our mission is to provide not just a product, but an experience that lasts a lifetime," Jacobson adds. "We’re proud to be at the forefront of sustainable luxury in the jewelry industry."
For more information about Jacob Mercari's sustainable practices and custom jewelry offerings, visit www.jacobmercari.com.
Gregory Jacobson
Jacob Mercari
+1 416-861-8204
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other