Statement from Governor Phil Scott in Response to Tragic Burlington Shootings

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in response to the shooting of three Palestinian students in Burlington:

“The shooting of three students of Palestinian decent in Burlington last night is a tragedy, and I hope each of them make a full recovery from their injuries. My thoughts are with them and their families. I have offered the State’s full support to the Mayor and Burlington Police Chief as this senseless crime is investigated, and in support of the Palestinian and broader Burlington community. Our federal partners also stand ready to assist.

“I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness. We must come together in these difficult times – it is the only way to put a stop to the violence we’re seeing.”