E. China Jiangxi Province Promotes Digital-and-Real-Economy Integration
With the booming development of digital technology, industrial digitization has become a new engine for the development of the digital economy.NANCHANG, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East China’s Jiangxi Province has made great efforts to promote the development of digital economy and its integration with real economy including building 5G+ intelligent workshops, 5G network “township-to-township” service and more.
With the booming development of digital technology, industrial digitization has become a new engine for the development of the digital economy. In recent years, Jiangxi actively promote industrial digitization, accelerate the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, adding a new impetus for economic and social development.
In the Qingshan Lake District of Nanchang City, Zhongtuo Garment Co., Ltd. 5G + intelligent workshop, robotic transporters running freely, mechanized assembly lines, intelligent electronic control equipment running at full steam, busy and orderly. The enterprise has realized 320 million yuan of annual output value in 2022, with the digital empowerment and continuous technological reform help.
This is a vivid practice of digital empowerment to promote the transformation of the manufacturing industry in Qingshanhu District, Nanchang City. Under the wave of digitization, more and more needlework enterprises in Qingshan Lake District are testing the smart 5G future factory and implementing digital transformation.
To identify new paths for the development of traditional industries, Jiangxi focus on their own advantages and characteristics, the in-depth implementation of the "cloud, with the number, empowering wisdom" action to promote enterprise digitalization, networking, intelligent transformation, out of the distinctive "digital + real economy" combination of the road. At present, the province's cloud enterprises exceeded 280,000, built 1604 intelligent factories (digital workshop).
Take the application scene as the traction, and promote the development of digitalization. In recent years, Jiangxi around the world to accelerate the expansion of digital technology application scenes, focusing on creating distinctive digital application scenes, scientific and technological innovation and scene application continues to deepen.
In order to strengthen the application of traction, Jiangxi released three batches of provincial digital technology application scene "opportunity list" "product list", the content involves digital government, digital countryside, smart city, public services, etc., so that the big data, 5G and other digital technology and economic and social development needs better convergence. This will allow digital technologies such as big data, 5G and other digital technologies to better connect with the needs of economic and social development for the benefit of the people.
The province also held a symposium for entrepreneurs in the digital economy industry, a forum on the globalization and development of specialized, special and new enterprises, a forum on the innovation and development of digital economy talents, and a forum on the development of digital culture and tourism.
Ann Smith
People's Daily Online USA
