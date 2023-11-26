**Correction** Shaftsbury Barracks / Use of Explosives
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23B3005185
TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/25/2023 at approximately 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cleveland Ave, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262
VIOLATIONS: Possession and Use of Explosives – T13 V.S.A. 1606
ACCUSED: Anthony Sfogliano
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to assist the Shaftsbury Fire Department with a reported explosion on Cleveland Ave in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed Anthony Sfogliano, 44, from Shaftsbury, VT, had used an explosive known as Tannerite without a permit/license to do so. It should be noted nobody was injured in this incident.
Anthony was issued and released on a citation to answer the offense above at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 29th, 2024, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
