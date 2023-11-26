Correction** Shaftsbury Barracks / Use of Explosives

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3005185

TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2023 at approximately 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cleveland Ave, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

VIOLATIONS: Possession and Use of Explosives – T13 V.S.A. 1606

ACCUSED: Anthony Sfogliano

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to assist the Shaftsbury Fire Department with a reported explosion on Cleveland Ave in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed Anthony Sfogliano, 44, from Shaftsbury, VT, had used an explosive known as Tannerite without a permit/license to do so. It should be noted nobody was injured in this incident.

Anthony was issued and released on a citation to answer the offense above at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 29th, 2024, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

From: Criss, Ryan

Sent: Sunday, November 26, 2023 07:42

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Shaftsbury Barracks / Use of Explosives