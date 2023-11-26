Prime Minister asks for more solutions to push up HCM City’s development

VIETNAM, November 26 - HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính asked agencies to remove obstacles and create favourable conditions for HCM City to develop quickly and sustainably.

Speaking at the conference with city leaders on Sunday, he said that HCM City had an important position and role, distinct potential, outstanding opportunities, competitive advantages and large space for development.

After more than four months of implementing the National Assembly (NA)’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15, the thinking, awareness, and approach to the development of the city have been innovated and enhanced, creating motivation, the PM said.

He pointed out that concerned ministries, agencies and the city be more confident in promoting HCM City's socio-economic development higher and higher.

The PM requested leaders of some ministries to be more proactive and stronger while implementing the resolution.

Coordination between ministries and the city should be closer, more timely and more effective.

The way to solve problems needs to be more comprehensive, determined and drastic, he stressed.

Regarding key tasks and solutions in the future, PM Chính asked HCM City to deploy specific policies, explore potentials and advantages as well as exploit its strategic location.

He requested the city promote administrative procedure reforms, research and propose policies to support and encourage investment in the city to create favourable conditions for domestic and foreign-invested enterprises.

PM Chính assigned the Ministry of Finance to quickly complete documents about loan interest with reasonable profits, payment methods and regulations for exempting corporate income tax and personal income tax related to innovation and start-up activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is responsible for soon completing dossiers about election, recruitment, management and use of civil servants working in communes and towns and ward officials of the city.

Regarding rooftop solar power systems installation, the PM assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to preside over and coordinate with other ministries to implement the instructions of Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà's Notice No 461/TB-VPCP on November 8 this year.

The notice guided policies to install rooftop solar power in people's houses, offices, and industrial parks.

The plan should be completed and submitted to the Government before the end of December.

He required the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to preside and work with concerned agencies to widely research and supplement construction planning for the Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will develop a project on building a regional and international financial centre in HCM City and submit it to the PM for consideration.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will work with HCM City to decide the city's poverty standard.

Regarding the budget for large works and projects, PM Chính requested the city coordinate with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to select proposed key projects.

Ministries, organisations and localities should support HCM City in arranging funds to implement urban railway projects and promote regional connection projects such as expanding HCM City-Trung Lương Expressway and HCM City-Long Thành-Dầu Giây Expressway.

He agreed to pilot a policy system to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship for HCM City.

In particular, considering that the Sài Gòn River is an invaluable asset bestowed by nature, PM Chính asked HCM City and relevant orgaisations to prepare a master plan for socio-economic development associated with protecting the landscape and ecological environment along the Sài Gòn River.

The NA’s Resolution No 98/2023/QH15 has 44 policies in seven majors including 27 new policies applied specifically to HCM City.

They are in the fields of investment management, finance and state budget, urban, natural resources and environmental management, priority industries, science and technology management, innovation, and Thủ Đức City management. — VNS