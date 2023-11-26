Expert Facial Plastic Surgeon Explains the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift

Well defined face and jawlines with preservation facelift. Deep plane facelift by Dr. Kevin Sadati Beautiful full facial rejuvenation to restore the youth

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preservation Deep Plane Facelift is an innovative and groundbreaking facial rejuvenation technique that is gaining popularity. Dr. Kevin Sadati, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon and expert facelift surgeon adapted this new facial rejuvenation technique. Dr. Sadati's Preservation Deep Plane Facelift is not just an ordinary facelift procedure. It is a revolutionary technique that aims to deliver long-lasting results and natural-looking outcomes. By going beyond the traditional superficial techniques, this deep plane facelift addresses multiple layers of the face, including the muscle and tissue beneath the skin.

Through meticulous dissection and release of retaining ligaments, the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift effectively lifts and repositions sagging tissues, restores volume to sunken areas, and rejuvenates the nasolabial fold. The deep plane technique allows for a more comprehensive correction, giving patients a more youthful and revitalized appearance.

One of the key advantages of the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift is the longer duration of correction it offers. Traditional facelift techniques may provide temporary improvements that eventually fade over time. However, with the deep plane technique, the results are not only more dramatic but also more long-lasting. This is due to the deeper level of restructuring that occurs during the procedure, targeting the underlying structures of the face that contribute to the aging process.

The Preservation Deep Plane Facelift has gained recognition and is regarded as the surgical gold standard in facial rejuvenation. It has been supported by numerous anatomic studies that demonstrate its advantages over traditional facelift techniques. By repositioning the malar fat pad and releasing the retaining ligaments, the deep plane technique achieves a more natural and youthful appearance.

What sets the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift apart from other facelift procedures is its emphasis on preserving the integrity of the facial structures. The deep plane dissection allows for a more precise and targeted approach, preventing any damage to the underlying blood supply and nerve endings. This ultimately leads to minimized bruising, swelling, and discomfort during the recovery process. Furthermore, the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift can be performed under twilight sedation, eliminating the need for general anesthesia. This not only reduces the potential risks and complications associated with general anesthesia but also allows for a faster recovery and less downtime for patients. The Preservation Deep Plane Facelift, performed by Dr. Kevin Sadati, offers patients a groundbreaking technique that achieves natural, long-lasting results in facial rejuvenation.

This technique involves a sub-SMAS dissection that creates a skin flap, allowing for the precise release of the facial retaining ligaments and repositioning of the malar fat pad.

One of the key factors that contributes to the success of the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift is the excellent blood supply that is maintained during the procedure. The deep plane technique with platysmal dissections in the neck results in a musculo-fasciocutaneous flap, ensuring that the skin receives an optimal blood supply for proper healing and rejuvenation.

Another benefit of the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift is that it addresses multiple concerns in the midface region. The direct lysis of the zygomatic cutaneous ligament allows for the treatment of issues such as pseudoherniation of buccal fat and its influence on facial aesthetics. By dissecting the midface in the SMAS/deep plane, the technique achieves significantly improved outcomes in facelifting.

While the durability of any facelift procedure can be challenging to prove, many surgeons believe that the deep plane or composite facelifts lead to longer-lasting results. These beliefs are supported by the advantages offered by the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift, such as the release of facial retaining ligaments and repositioning of facial fat compartments. Overall, the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift technique, adapted and perfected by Dr. Kevin Sadati, offers patients a groundbreaking approach to facial rejuvenation.

