Updated: June 20, 2023

Action Against Hunger | ACF International has created this Privacy Policy to explain why we collect particular information and how we will protect your personal privacy within our website. The following discloses our information gathering and dissemination practices for the Action Against Hunger website located at the URL www.actionagainsthunger.org.

In order to fully understand your rights we encourage you to read this Privacy Policy. Action Against Hunger reserves the right at any time and without notice to change this Privacy Policy simply by posting such changes on our website. Any such change will be effective immediately upon posting.

Because we want to demonstrate our commitment to your privacy, this Privacy Policy notifies you of:

What personally identifiable information of yours is collected through the site;

Who collects such information;

How such information is used;

With whom your information may be shared;

What choices you have regarding collection, use and distribution of your information;

What kind of security procedures are in place to protect the loss, misuse or alteration of information under our control; and,

How you can correct any inaccuracies in your information.

Questions regarding this statement should be directed to Action Against Hunger by using the Contact Us form on our website. Please reference this Privacy Policy in your subject line.

What Information We Collect and How We Use That Information

Action Against Hunger collects non-personally identifiable information via your IP address, most-recently visited URL, or your computer settings. Our registration forms ask users to give us contact information that may include name, e-mail address, phone number, format preference (HTML vs. text), address, interests, and similar information. We may also ask for certain non-personally identifiable demographic information such as your age, household income, interests, etc., but we do not request or store sensitive information from our visitors such as credit card or social security numbers.

Action Against Hunger respects your privacy and has instituted policies intended to ensure that your personal information is handled in a safe and responsible manner. We may use this information to deliver to you information about our organization, as well as for trend analysis, pattern detection, site administration, or simply to contact you when necessary. Non-personal demographic and profile data is used to customize your experience at our website, showing you content we think you might be interested in. By visiting this website you agree that no information you submit to the site shall contain libelous or otherwise unlawful, abusive or obscene material. You are solely responsible for the content of any information you provide to Action Against Hunger.

We may share donor information such as name, email address, and postal address with third parties in the business of facilitating communications, to enable them to send you communications from organizations whose work we believe may be of interest to you. If you do not want to receive these and prefer that we do not share your information with these third parties for that purpose, you may opt-out by emailing info@actionagainsthunger.org or calling 1 (212) 967-7800.

Our sites are operated in the United States. If you are located outside of the United States, you should be aware that we will collect, process, and maintain your information in the United States. By using the Sites, accessing the Sites or providing any information to the Sites, you consent to the transfer of your information to the United States, which may not offer the same level of privacy protection that would be required by your home country, and to the processing and maintaining of that information as described in this Privacy Policy.

Internet Protocol Address

We collect an IP address from all visitors to our site. An IP address is a number that is automatically assigned to your computer when you use the Internet. We use IP addresses to help diagnose problems with our server, administer our site, analyze trends, track users’ movement, gather broad demographic information for aggregate use in order for us to improve the site, and deliver customized, personalized content. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Use of “Cookies”

Our site may use cookies to enhance your experience while using our site. Cookies are pieces of information that some websites transfer to the computer that is browsing that website and are used for record-keeping purposes at many websites. Use of cookies makes web-surfing easier by performing certain functions such as saving your passwords, your personal preferences regarding your use of the particular website and to make sure you don’t see the same ad repeatedly. Many consider the use of cookies to be an industry standard.

Your browser is probably set to accept cookies. However, if you prefer to not receive cookies, you can alter the configuration of your browser to refuse cookies. If you choose to have your browser refuse cookies, it is possible that some areas of our site will not function properly when you view them.

Security

All information provided to Action Against Hunger is transmitted using SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption. SSL is a proven coding system that lets your browser automatically encrypt, or scramble, data before you send it to us. We also protect account information by placing it on a secure portion of our site that is only accessible by certain qualified employees of Action Against Hunger. You will notice that the domain name (located in your website address bar) begins with “https” on these secure pages. Information on these pages is encrypted for your security. Unfortunately, however, no data transmission over the Internet is 100% secure. While we strive to protect your information, we cannot ensure or warrant the security of such information.

Email Updates

You will receive e-mail messages from Action Against Hunger if you sign up on our website or if you make a donation online and leave the “Keep me informed with email updates” box checked. You will be given the option to unsubscribe from our email list at the bottom of each email you receive.

SMS Updates

You may receive SMS messages from Action Against Hunger if you sign up on our website or if you make a donation online and provide your phone number. You will be given the option to unsubscribe from our SMS list at the bottom of each SMS message you receive.

Other Websites

Our site contains links to other websites. Please note that when you click on one of these links, you are entering another website for which Action Against Hunger has no responsibility. We encourage you to read the privacy policies on all such sites as their policies may be different than ours.

Advertising

We use Remarketing with Google Analytics to advertise online. Third-party vendors, including Google, may show our ads on sites across the Internet. We use first-party cookies (such as the Google Analytics cookie) and third-party cookies (such as the DoubleClick cookie) to inform, optimize, and serve ads based on your past visits to our website.

Visit Google’s Ad Settings to opt-out of Google Analytics for Display Advertising and customize Google Display Network ads.

Match Pool

By donating, you give us permission to use your gift, combined with those of other donors, as part of our match challenge fund to inspire more donors like you to support our lifesaving programs.

Disclosing Personally Identifiable Information

We will only disclose personally identifiable information to third parties when (i) sharing the information is a necessary operation of the site (i.e. to process credit card information); and (ii) we are required to do so by law or in the good-faith belief that such action is necessary to (a) conform to the edicts of the law or comply with legal process served on Action Against Hunger or the site; (b) protect and defend the rights or property of Action Against Hunger, the site or the visitors to the site, and/or (c) act under exigent circumstances to protect the personal safety of visitors to the site or the public.

Donor Privacy Policy

Please see our donor privacy policy here.

State Disclosures

State nonprofit disclosures can be found here.

Questions or Concerns? Contact Us

Action Against Hunger – USA

One Whitehall Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10004

Email: info@actionagainsthunger.org

Tel: +1 (212) 967-7800; Toll free: +1 (877) 777-1420