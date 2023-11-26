Give Crypto

Donating cryptocurrency directly to a 501c3 nonprofit is more tax efficient and can save you money. The IRS classifies cryptocurrency as property for tax purposes which means it is typically the most tax efficient way to support your favorite cause. When donating crypto, you receive a tax deduction for the fair market value of the crypto, and you avoid the capital gains tax you would have incurred if you had sold the crypto and then made a donation. That means you’re able to donate more, as well as deduct more on your tax return. The difference? Sometimes more than 30%.

Our Mission

As the world’s hunger specialist, Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end deadly hunger within our lifetimes. For more than 40 years, our teams have been on the front lines, treating and preventing malnutrition across more than 45 countries.

We save the lives of children and their families. We are there for them before and after disaster strikes. We enable people to provide for themselves, see their children grow up strong, and for whole communities to prosper. We constantly search for more effective solutions, while sharing our knowledge and expertise with the world. We push for long-term change.

Together, we’re creating a better way to deal with hunger. For everyone. For good