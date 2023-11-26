Create Your Own Fundraiser

Together, we can save children’s lives. Each year, our programs around the world provide lifesaving treatment to hundreds of thousands of children — but there are so many more vulnerable families who need support.
More than 200 people have fundraised for Action Against Hunger, raising more than $140,000 for our programs around the world. With your help, we can reach more children in need. Start your own fundraising campaign today!
Around 811 million people go to bed hungry every night, and nearly half of all child deaths worldwide are linked to malnutrition.
Many young children never get a chance to live beyond the age of five — even though we can predict, prevent, and treat malnutrition.
We are the world’s hunger specialist. We have the knowledge and tools to save the lives of malnourished children. We helped more than 25 million people in 2020 with our lifesaving programs, but we need more funds to expand our reach and create a future where no child dies of hunger.
