Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,815 in the last 365 days.

Create Your Own Fundraiser

Together, we can save children’s lives. Each year, our programs around the world provide lifesaving treatment to hundreds of thousands of children — but there are so many more vulnerable families who need support.

More than 200 people have fundraised for Action Against Hunger, raising more than $140,000 for our programs around the world. With your help, we can reach more children in need. Start your own fundraising campaign today!

signup process for fundraising

For more info on how to successfully run your own fundraiser, find our fundraising guide here!

WHY HUNGER?

Around 811 million people go to bed hungry every night, and nearly half of all child deaths worldwide are linked to malnutrition.

Many young children never get a chance to live beyond the age of five — even though we can predict, prevent, and treat malnutrition.

We are the world’s hunger specialist. We have the knowledge and tools to save the lives of malnourished children. We helped more than 25 million people in 2020 with our lifesaving programs, but we need more funds to expand our reach and create a future where no child dies of hunger.

You just read:

Create Your Own Fundraiser

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more