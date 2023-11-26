Create Your Own Fundraiser

Together, we can save children’s lives. Each year, our programs around the world provide lifesaving treatment to hundreds of thousands of children — but there are so many more vulnerable families who need support.

More than 200 people have fundraised for Action Against Hunger, raising more than $140,000 for our programs around the world. With your help, we can reach more children in need. Start your own fundraising campaign today!

For more info on how to successfully run your own fundraiser, find our fundraising guide here!