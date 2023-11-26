Give with a Donor Advised Fund

Chariot

Give with your Donor Advised Fund quickly, securely, and digitally using the Chariot DAF giving app. Complete a DAF donation in 3 clicks, directly on our website.

About Donor Advised Funds

Are you looking for an easy, cost-effective way to support Action Against Hunger and other causes you love? A donor advised fund, which is like a charitable investment account for the sole purpose of supporting charitable organizations, may be the right choice for you.

A donor advised fund is an account that you set up but which is managed by a nonprofit organization. You contribute to the account, which grows tax-free. You can recommend how much (and how often) you want to distribute money from that fund to Action Against Hunger or other charities.

Here’s how it works. You transfer cash or other assets to a tax-exempt sponsoring organization such as a public foundation. You can then recommend—but not direct—how much and how often money is granted to Action Against Hunger or other charities- as easily as using a Web portal or the Chariot App above. And you avoid the cost and complexities of managing a private foundation.

What do you receive in return? An immediate federal income tax charitable deduction at the time you contribute to the account, and the power to make recommendations on which charities to support whenever you want. You centralize your giving and record-keeping in one location. And maybe best of all, you can start a legacy of giving by letting your children help decide which grants to recommend.

Create a donor advised fund with one of the following assets:

Cash

With as little as $5,000 in cash, an individual, family, or foundation can establish a donor advised fund. Be sure to consult with your financial adviser regarding contribution standards.

Appreciated Securities

Eliminate capital gains tax by donating appreciated assets you have held for more than a year on the transfer.

Retirement Plan Assets

You may make your donor advised fund a beneficiary of your retirement plan assets. You could then designate your loved ones as the donor advisors, which would allow them to make recommendations on what charitable organizations to support through the fund.

Tangible Personal Property

You may be able to use non-income-producing property such as stamp and coin collections or works of art in exchange for a federal income tax charitable deduction.

