Give Monthly (THRIVE)

How does THRIVE work?

1. Choose an amount.

Right now, most THRIVE members give $50/month—that’s the average cost to provide the full course of lifesaving hunger treatment for one child.

2. Fight hunger with us one child at a time.

Your monthly gift is automatically transferred from a credit or debit account on the same day each month. Stop or adjust your gift any time by contacting our Monthly Giving Manager at THRIVE@actionagainsthunger.org or by phone at 212-967-7800, ext. 777.

3. Join our lifesaving community.

Stay informed and spread the word! As a THRIVE member, you will receive special updates from the field about how your support is helping more children survive and thrive. We’ll also offer you a special welcome gift to help you raise awareness in your community.

Already a THRIVE member? Use this form to request changes to your monthly gift.