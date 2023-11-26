Give Monthly (THRIVE)

Right now, most THRIVE members give $50/month—that’s the average cost to provide the full course of lifesaving hunger treatment for one child.
2. Fight hunger with us one child at a time.
Your monthly gift is automatically transferred from a credit or debit account on the same day each month. Stop or adjust your gift any time by contacting our Monthly Giving Manager at THRIVE@actionagainsthunger.org or by phone at 212-967-7800, ext. 777.
3. Join our lifesaving community.
Stay informed and spread the word! As a THRIVE member, you will receive special updates from the field about how your support is helping more children survive and thrive. We’ll also offer you a special welcome gift to help you raise awareness in your community.
Malnutrition is the single greatest threat to child survival worldwide
For nearly half of the 5.3 million children who don’t live to see their fifth birthday, hunger is the reason why. The good news is, we know how to help. Hunger is a predictable, preventable, and treatable illness. For more than 40 years, Action Against Hunger has been leading a movement to save lives and improve the health of the world’s most vulnerable children.
Action Against Hunger is the first and only non-profit organization exclusively focused on the prevention and treatment of deadly hunger.
Expertise:
Our research teams helped to invent lifesaving nutrition treatments and to set the global standard for how malnutrition is addressed in hospitals, health centers, and communities. For 40 years, we have been on the front lines, treating and preventing hunger in some of the world’s most remote and difficult places.
Excellence:
91¢ of every $1 donated goes directly to our programs to save lives today and prevent hunger tomorrow. For 15 years, Charity Navigator has ranked Action Against Hunger in the top 1% of all nonprofits for accountability, transparency and efficiency.
