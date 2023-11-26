Make a Gift

Submit Release
Hunger rates are rising fast due to the effects of conflict, chronic inequality, and soaring food prices. In Somalia alone, more than half of children need urgent treatment for life-threatening malnutrition. Millions of families are just one step away from famine – we are running out of time.

From Somalia to Ukraine to Yemen to Haiti, our teams are doing everything possible to reach children and families with lifesaving assistance before it’s too late.

We have the tools and expertise to save lives – but we need you. Will you join us?

