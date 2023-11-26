Join us on December 19th for an engaging Q+A webinar with one of Action Against Hunger’s leading researchers, Dr. Heather Stobaugh. We’ll discuss our recent breakthroughs to treat malnutrition more effectively and efficiently than ever, how rigorous research is carried out in the most challenging and remote contexts, and why our findings matter in saving more children’s lives and ending hunger for good.
