Key Milestones

Thirty years ago, the medical community didn’t have a cure for malnutrition – so, in 1993, we created it. Our team of scientists developed F100, the first-ever therapeutic formula to treat severely malnourished children.

A few years later, scientists adapted this milk-based treatment to create Plumpy’Nut, the ready-to-use therapeutic food that can bring a malnourished child from a medical crisis to recovery in as little as 45 days. This peanut paste can last for years without the need for clean water or refrigeration and proved to be an even more effective treatment for malnourished children. We were the first organization to test it in our programs and, with evidence from our field research, we helped to develop the international standard for treatment protocols.