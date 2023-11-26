The impact of hunger in the Middle East

Show Photo Credit Nada al-Saqaf Action Against Hunger, Yemen Close Photo Credit Watheek and his family were displaced by the violence in Yemen. He is recovering from malnutrition with support from Action Against Hunger.

Watheek was born in displacement. His family was forced to flee their home when the war in Yemen worsened. With six children living in a small one-room house, his parents struggle to get by. Watheek suffered from malnutrition when he was two years old and Action Against Hunger’s team saved his life.

Watheek’s mother, Tasmeem, worries about their future. Her husband is considering travelling farther away from the family to find better opportunities for fishing.

“It’s so scary for me to think that I will be alone here with my children waiting to hear from him,” Tasmeem told us. “When there are conflicts, they cut the roads off and we cannot reach him via phone because they also cut the contacts. It is here where we start to drown in despair thinking that he might be dead. It’s difficult for me, him and especially the children, but these are the kind of life or death decisions we make every day.”