The impact of hunger in Asia

Nadia, a mother of five in Afghanistan, gave birth to her youngest at home two months ago. The nearest health center is hours away and it often runs out of crucial supplies and medicines. Conflict and drought further complicate matters – access to nutritious food is a struggle.

“Both me and my child were very weak,” Nadia says. “We do not have enough food – just a bit of rice, wheat, and flour, nothing else.”

Action Against Hunger’s mobile health and nutrition teams help to bridge the health gap in her area, and she turned to them for help. We screened Nadia and quickly diagnosed her with malnutrition. She was given therapeutic food and nutritious “super cereals” to help her improve her health and gain weight.

“In the future, I hope my children grow up, study, and help people,” says Nadia. “I don’t want them to be like us.”