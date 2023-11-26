Nadia, a mother of five in Afghanistan, gave birth to her youngest at home two months ago. The nearest health center is hours away and it often runs out of crucial supplies and medicines. Conflict and drought further complicate matters – access to nutritious food is a struggle.
“Both me and my child were very weak,” Nadia says. “We do not have enough food – just a bit of rice, wheat, and flour, nothing else.”
Action Against Hunger’s mobile health and nutrition teams help to bridge the health gap in her area, and she turned to them for help. We screened Nadia and quickly diagnosed her with malnutrition. She was given therapeutic food and nutritious “super cereals” to help her improve her health and gain weight.
“In the future, I hope my children grow up, study, and help people,” says Nadia. “I don’t want them to be like us.”
Solutions to hunger and poverty in Asia
Action Against Hunger provides lifesaving treatment to children suffering from malnutrition. We partner with local governments, parents, and communities to bring treatment closer to children and others in need. Our teams also educate people and encourage behavior change to help prevent hunger from occurring in the first place.
Our food security and livelihoods programs empower vulnerable communities to improve their access to food, income, and markets. We help small-scale farmers to incorporate climate-smart agriculture techniques, increase production, raise livestock, and grow more nutritious crops.
In conflicts and natural disasters, we improve access to clean water, safe sanitation, and good hygiene and provide cash transfers to help families buy what they need.
