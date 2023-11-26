Submit Release
Emergency Response

Evaluate Emergency Needs

In the wake of disaster, our Action Against Hunger emergency teams evaluate the needs of affected communities. These surveys help us understand what kind of intervention is needed most, including nutrition, health, water, mental health, food security, shelter, and protection.

Provide Emergency Aid

We team up with local government agencies, NGO partners, and community leaders to bring efficient, effective relief to communities hit by disaster. Our rapid response capabilities and teams on the ground allow us to immediately deliver lifesaving supplies and care.

Prevent and Manage Risk

In communities that are prone to disaster, we work to manage their risk of and strengthen their resilience to future shocks. We help bolster local economies, improve infrastructure, and plan for long-term development.

