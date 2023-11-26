Research & Innovation

Through our research and innovation, we are developing better ways to anticipate, prevent, and treat malnutrition so that more children can lead healthy and productive lives and more communities can be free from hunger. Our approach marries science with pragmatism – providing us with the nuts and bolts required to create tangible change, even in the most difficult contexts.

Our diverse portfolio and initiatives, which are intentionally and explicitly fit-for-purpose, aim to achieve the standard of evidence necessary for action on critical issues, while abiding by fundamentally strict ‘do no harm’ principles.

To accomplish this goal, we: