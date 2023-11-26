Submit Release
Drawing from more than four decades of experience on the frontlines of the fight against hunger, we partner with country governments, humanitarian organizations, and other champions to promote evidence-based policies to effectively tackle hunger and its underlying causes.

We fight to ensure these high-impact interventions have predictable, adequate, and sustained funding at both the global and country levels. We also mobilize the public to understand the extent of hunger today and the promising solutions that provide hope for a brighter tomorrow.

